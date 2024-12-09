SD’s Rice causes a stir with breakthrough seat

THE big surprise at the Nemo GAA complex last Sunday as the gruelling count for the Cork South Central constituency came to an end was the election of Social Democrats candidate, Pádraig Rice, a historic breakthrough for the party.

Having first been elected to Cork City Council in June’s local elections for Cork South Central, the Kerry native hit the ground running to win the party’s first seat in the predominantly city constituency. Indeed, the party won seats in three of the four Cork constituencies where they fielded a candidate.

Rice, 34, who works as a policy and research manager and human rights campaigner, took more than 8% of the first preference vote in last Friday’s election and was elected on the 18th count on the second day of counting of votes at the city count centre, which also hosted Cork North Central’s vote counting.

‘We ran a really energetic campaign and knocked on thousands of doors across the constituency,’ he said, following his election victory.

‘I had a fantastic team of volunteers who put their hearts and souls into getting me elected. Our campaign was positive, progressive and solutions-focused, which I believe resonated with people.’

He said he is deeply honoured to have been elected as a TD for Cork South Central and thanked the thousands of people who ‘went out in the rain on Friday’ to put a number one next to his name.

‘On the doors, people shared their worries, hardships and concerns,’ he said.

‘One thing is crystal clear: people want to see real change in relation to housing, healthcare, disability, childcare, and climate.’

Deputy Rice will now join his Cork party colleagues Cork East TD Liam Quaide and party leader Holly Cairns in the 34th Dáil.