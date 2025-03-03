Schull convent to become cinema and Fastnet Film Festival's headquarters

SCHULL’S former Mercy Convent is set to be transformed into a film and theatre centre, complete with a cinema, as part of a multi-million euro development.

The project, by the buildings’ new owners, philanthropists Bill and Judy Bollinger, and its tenants Fastnet Film Festival, is in its early stages, but will further cement West Cork’s reputation as being a thriving destination for filmmaking.

The Bollingers had previously gifted the former AIB building in Schull to the festival committee and it served as their headquarters for the past few years.

The original plan was to develop the centre and cinema at the former bank building on Main Street in the village.

However, the former convent provides far more ‘scope for development’ said festival director Hilary McCarthy.

‘The bank is a phenomenal building, but its footprint is small,’ she said.

‘We were restricted with space. The Bollingers bought the old convent and we moved in before Christmas as tenants.

‘It’s such a big, bright and warm building, and we’re pinching ourselves to be working from there,’ said Hilary.

The plan, she said, is for them to deliver this year’s festival from their new home off South Terrace, and see how it works, and to take the plan from there.

‘We are still finding our way at the moment, and looking at our options, but the desire would be for it to be a multi-purpose film and theatre centre, with a screening venue and cinema,’ she said.

The idea is that it will be in use all year around, she added.

This year’s festival takes place in May and past headliners – including Paul Mescal, James Nesbitt, Saoirse Ronan and Daisy Edgar-Jones – give an insight into the calibre of stars it attracts.

In fact, Ronan joins the likes of Alan Partridge creator Steve Coogan, former BBC director general Greg Dyke, Oscar winner David Puttnam and Scrap Saturday creator Gerry Stembridge on the impressive list of festival patrons.

‘Lots of guests can’t commit for another little bit, because of projects they’re working on, so we’re holding off on big announcements for this year just yet, but as always we have a great line-up,’ said Hilary.

It was reported that the five-bedroomed convent building was bought at auction last April for €840,000.

Located just above the village’s Main Street, the residence sits on 1.6 acres with views over Schull Harbour, which is where the festival’s opening party will be held, along with the outdoor cinema. It’s not yet clear what’s planned for the former AIB building.

‘The roof has been replaced and there has been repair work done, but we’re not sure what the plans are for it,’ said Hilary.

Meanwhile, expansion is underway at the West Cork Film Studios in Skibbereen with the addition of 101 new car and truck parking spaces. Édain O’Donnell, founding director, said they ‘were developing their facilities in accordance with demand.’

She said they were extremely busy at the moment with filming underway by Bantry film maker Damien McCarthy on his new film.

One of TV’s biggest stars, Adam Scott, is leading the cast. Scott, who is starring in Severance on Apple TV, and has had roles playing Reese Witherspoon’s husband in Big Little Lies, and as Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation, is playing the lead role in McCarthy’s supernatural horror Hokum.