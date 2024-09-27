Ryan and O’Donovan combine for 4-14 as Ballinascarthy hurlers book Carbery semi-final spot

Ballinascarthy 5-19

Randal Óg 2-15

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

DON’T let that scoreline fool you. It took an explosive last quarter where they outscored their opponents by 2-5 to 0-1 to enable Ballinascarthy finally shake free from the shackles of resilient Randal Óg and qualify for the semi-final of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship.

With defences in a rather benevolent mood in Dunmanway on Sunday, the opening quarter was punctuated by four goals, two from the stick of the impressive Cathal Duggan and one apiece by Timmy Cullinane and Brian O’Donovan.

With Randals’ dead ball expert Séadhna Crowley punishing any Ballinascarthy indiscretions and Pádraig O’Sullivan, Donnacha Collins and Mark Shanahan giving the Reds defence a torrid time, the Ballinacarriga brigade were hurling with tenacity and verve that saw them match their opponents score for score in the opening quarter.

It was 2-4 to 2-4 by the 23rd minute when Brian O’Donovan availed of a lengthy clearance by Ciarán Nyhan to round his marker and shoot low past the diving Patrick Lynch. Crowley converted a 65 after sustained pressure by Randals and with two neat scores to follow by the former and Pádraig O’Sullivan, the portents were looking positive for Randals, deadlocked at the short whistle, 2-10 to 3-7.

Ballinascarthy restarted with more urgency. It took a magnificent save by Randals shot-stopper Patrick Lynch to foil Bal corner forward Eoin O’Brien. The ever-reliable Jeremy Ryan converted the subsequent 65. Two minutes later in an almost replica situation O’Brien was thwarted by the vigilance of Lynch yet again. Séadhna Crowley and Jeremy Ryan continued to provide superb scores from frees, as Randals grimly held the line, just 3-14 to 2-14 in arrears as the last quarter dawned.

However, with their half-back line – the Nyhan duo Ciarán and Daniel, and Tristan Walsh – getting on top and midfielders Luke Murray and Jeremy Ryan now supplying good quality ball to the inside attacking sextet, suddenly Bal began to turn the screw. Despite the continued good play of Conor O’Neill, Liam O’Donovan and Peter Collins, the dam burst as the rampant Reds ran riot.

Jeremy Ryan converted a couple of frees, but it was his mammoth free from distance that eluded backs and forwards to sail into the Randals net that was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back. Seán Ryan sent over a beauty and while Donnacha Collins got one back, there just was no stopping the Reds as talisman supreme Brian O’Donovan completed his hat-trick of goals. Game, set and match to Ballinascarthy.

‘We are down three of the starting backs. It was hard for the substitutes we used to fill the holes in defence to come up to speed, but in fairness they did, especially in the second half, standing up to the intense pressure Randals applied. Any day you put 5-19 on the board has to be positive,’ Ballinascarthy manager JC O’Flynn said. Ballinascarthy play St James in the semi-final.

Our Stars: Séadhna Crowley had a fine game for Randals, but it proved impossible to separate Ballinascarthy’s terrible twins in attack Jeremy Ryan and Brian O’Donovan who collectively amassed 4-14 of the Reds total.

Scorers

Ballinascarthy: Jeremy Ryan 1-13 (1-9f, 1 65); Brian O’Donovan 3-1, Seán Ryan 0-4; Timmy Cullinane 1-0; Luke Murray 0-1.

Randal Óg: Séadhna Crowley 0-12 (9f, 1 65); Cathal Duggan 2-0; Conor O’Connell, Pádraig O’Sullivan, Donnacha Collins 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; James O’Brien, Pádraic Cullinane, Daniel O’Brien; Tristan Walsh, Ciarán Nyhan, Daniel Nyhan; Luke Murray, Jeremy Ryan; Seamus McCarthy, Seán Ryan, Conall Cullinane; Timmy Cullinane, Brian O’Donovan, Eoin O’Brien.

Subs: Ruairi O’Brien for James O’Brien (inj ,20); Cian Ryan for Seamus McCarthy (48).

Randal Óg: Patrick Lynch; Liam O’Donovan, Conor O’Neill, Pádraig Duggan; Darragh Hayes, Peter Collins, Cal Nyhan; Conor O’Connell, Cathal Duggan; Séadhna Crowley, Seamus Crowley, Mark Shanahan; Pádraig O’Sullivan, Donnacha Collins, Alan Brickley.

Subs: Thomas Kingston for Darragh Hayes (45), Patrick Collins for Alan Brickley (45), Luke McCarthy for Pádraig O’Sullivan (52), Seán Calnan for Mark Shanahan (52).

Referee: Jimmy O’Sullivan (St Colum’s).