Ronayne: ‘Katie is looking at another ten weeks, at least'

March 1st, 2024 1:15 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Cork forward Katie Quirke will miss the rest of the league through injury.

INJURED Cork forward Katie Quirke won’t be back in action for Cork until at least the All-Ireland series following her knee injury (fractured patella) suffered in a colleges’ game.

‘Katie is looking at another ten weeks, at least,’ Cork boss Shane Ronayne confirmed.

‘We have three long-term injuries – Rachel Leahy and Eimear Kiely who suffered ACL injuries and Katie now. All three could be back for the All-Ireland series, but I doubt we will see them for the Munster championship. Shauna Kelly is also out with a long-term injury as well.’

Quirke was Cork’s top scorer in the league, accounting for a huge 76 percent of the Rebels’ scores in their opening three games of the campaign – she scored 1-19 of Cork’s 2-22 tally.

