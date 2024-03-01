Ronayne: ‘Katie is looking at another ten weeks, at least'

INJURED Cork forward Katie Quirke won’t be back in action for Cork until at least the All-Ireland series following her knee injury (fractured patella) suffered in a colleges’ game.

‘Katie is looking at another ten weeks, at least,’ Cork boss Shane Ronayne confirmed.

‘We have three long-term injuries – Rachel Leahy and Eimear Kiely who suffered ACL injuries and Katie now. All three could be back for the All-Ireland series, but I doubt we will see them for the Munster championship. Shauna Kelly is also out with a long-term injury as well.’

Quirke was Cork’s top scorer in the league, accounting for a huge 76 percent of the Rebels’ scores in their opening three games of the campaign – she scored 1-19 of Cork’s 2-22 tally.