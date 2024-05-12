Premium Exclusives

Rice will be ready if needed for duty

May 12th, 2024 3:49 PM

By Southern Star Team

Richard Terry (Cork South Central branch chair) with candidate Susan Doyle and Pádraig Rice (substitute).

A LOCAL election candidate in Cork city will be the Socal Democrats’ replacement candidate for the European elections if called upon.

All candidates selected to run for the European Parliament must submit a list of people who will replace them in the event that they can no longer fulfil their duties. In the case of the SocDems, Susan Doyle is the candidate, and now Pádraig Rice has been confirmed as the first substitute.

Pádraig is also a local election candidate for the Cork City Council South Central ward. His background is in law and public policy.

‘The Social Democrats have a great candidate in Susan Doyle, who would make a brilliant MEP,’ he said.

‘I’m delighted to be Susan’s substitute in these elections, and I will be campaigning alongside her to ensure we win as many votes as possible for our positive vision of a Europe of equals.’

