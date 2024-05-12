Rice will be ready if needed for duty

A LOCAL election candidate in Cork city will be the Socal Democrats’ replacement candidate for the European elections if called upon.

All candidates selected to run for the European Parliament must submit a list of people who will replace them in the event that they can no longer fulfil their duties. In the case of the SocDems, Susan Doyle is the candidate, and now Pádraig Rice has been confirmed as the first substitute.

Pádraig is also a local election candidate for the Cork City Council South Central ward. His background is in law and public policy.

‘The Social Democrats have a great candidate in Susan Doyle, who would make a brilliant MEP,’ he said.

‘I’m delighted to be Susan’s substitute in these elections, and I will be campaigning alongside her to ensure we win as many votes as possible for our positive vision of a Europe of equals.’