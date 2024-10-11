IN the past renewing your wedding vows was something you saw on TV or what the Americans did.

Over the years this beautiful tradition has sneaked its way into our culture.

And what’s not, quite literally to love about it?

We all love to celebrate love and a vow renewal can be the ideal way to have the perfect wedding you never had.

This article was featured in our Weddings Autumn/Winter 2024 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

BY PAULA BURNS

Why Should Couples Renew Their Wedding Vows?

Renewing your vows is a lovely way to reaffirm your love and commitment to each other.

There are lots of reasons as to why people choose to renew their vows.

It could be that they didn’t have the wedding of their dreams or the big wedding they never had, and they now want to celebrate with their friends and family.

It could be the light at the end of a tough few years, and the perfect way to celebrate getting through those hard times together.

Often it’s a nice way to celebrate a milestone anniversary from 10 years to 25 years. There’s no right or wrong reason or time to do it.

If it feels right for you then go ahead and say I do all over again!

How Do Couples Renew Their Vows?

The great thing about renewing your vows is that there’s no set of rules or traditions to follow. This means that anything goes.

There are no legal formalities involved, so you don’t have to worry about any paperwork.

If you would like to have someone officiate the ceremony, there are many routes you can take.

If a religious ceremony is something you want, most Christian denominations carry out vow renewals.

Humanist ceremonies or those officiated by a celebrant are a popular option for vow renewals. They can be carried out in any venue, making them flexible and more personal.

Of course, you can have anyone to officiate the renewal, from your best friend or family member. The choice is yours.

How To Choose A Venue

Much like the first time around, there are many things to consider when choosing a venue.

Deciding on what type of ceremony you’re having will determine the venue. If you’re keeping it an intimate affair, you could make it more personal by having it at home.

If you have a big garden, a garden party in the summer with your closest friends and family would be a beautiful way to celebrate.

As it’s not a legally binding ceremony, why not think outside the box and choose one of your favourite spots for the ceremony itself?

You could have it in the park where you had your first date, or on the beach, or in one of the many beauty spots that West Cork has to offer.

From there you could take the party to your local pub or favourite restaurant. The beauty of this celebration is that you can make it as personal as you want.

If you prefer not to be traipsing around and want to keep the ceremony and party in one place choose a venue to suit your numbers and the style of the celebrations.

Who Should You Invite?

There are always those weddings where a pushy parent takes control of the guest list, guilting the happy couple into inviting Nora from down the road and their first cousin twice removed, who they have never met.

When it comes to your vow renewal, all the decisions are yours.

You can make the guest list as big or small as you want. This is a special moment so surround yourself with those who matter most to you in your life.

What Happens At A Vow Renewal Ceremony

As we have said before, there are no rules as to how a vow renewal ceremony goes. Like any ceremony, you can incorporate some ideas to signify the renewal of your vows.

As a couple, you can rewrite your vows to signify this new chapter in your marriage.

For many couples, their children weren’t at their wedding the first time around, so a vow renewal is a lovely way to celebrate your marriage and family unit together.

You could write vows to your children or present them with sentimental gifts that have a special meaning for your family.

To add a touch of tradition, incorporate the ancient tradition of Handfasting into the ceremony to show that you are literally tying the knot again in your relationship.

In keeping with tradition, go Irish by exchanging Claddagh rings that represent love, loyalty, and friendship. You could also exchange the Claddagh rings with your kids.

When it comes to music and readings go with your heart and what is special to you. A reading could be a favourite poem or lyrics from a song.

Remember a vow renewal is all about you and your partner. Go with whatever feels right for you.

