Reflections on Covid lockdowns: My unexpected journey of self-discovery

October marks four years since the second Covid lockdown in Ireland. Drimoleague native David Lucey reflects on the unexpected positives of the pandemic experience

IN 2020, amid the global pandemic’s challenges, I found solace in the 1960s TV series The Prisoner.

Little did I know that this would spark a year of self-discovery and growth during such turbulent times.

The Prisoner – a cult series which tells the story of a secret agent abducted and taken to what looks like an idyllic village, but is actually a bizarre prison – is known for its enigmatic dialogue. Two lines particularly resonated with me: ‘We’re all pawns, m’dear,’ from the Ex-Admiral, and ‘He can make even the act of putting on his dressing gown appear as a gesture of defiance,’ from Number Two.

These lines mirrored the surreal nature of 2020, a year marked by checkpoints, restrictions, and a pervasive sense of paranoia. It felt as though the once-unimaginable had become the new normal.

In the summer of 2020, while my mother was in hospital and I was managing the household and caring for my brother, I turned to my aunt for support. I shared my reflections on The Prisoner, and she admitted that the series’ parallels to our situation had become clearer to her. It was as if the surreal had become our reality.

During this period, I documented my journey on BuffyBoards, an online community that provided an outlet for some of my thoughts and experiences. By July 2020, I noticed an improvement in my mental health, attributed to rekindling connections and engaging in letter-writing.

A particular member of the support staff from an organisation made a significant impact on me. She quickly felt like a big sister to me and my brother. Her strength and humour were reminiscent of Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Her support was crucial as I began recovering from trauma. She mentioned that people from the organisation were always asking about my mother while she was in the hospital. One staff member even said that their help wouldn’t be the same as having my mother around, but they would try their best. I knew that, but it was nice of him to say it.

Another staff member, who brought badminton rackets after I mentioned my interest, became an important figure in my recovery.

Her charm and insight, which I later recognised as reminiscent of Tru Davies from the series Tru Calling, were invaluable. Her advice —’It may not seem like it now, but things will get better’ or words to that effect — had a lasting impact on me, much like Wesley’s words to Angel in Angel. In addition, another staff member who helped out struck me with her kindness, independence, and approachability.

I improved skills such as communication, leadership and teamwork from working with staff. Listening to what staff had to say helped me to get back into a classroom environment a year later.

In August 2020, I began volunteering at a local community garden, finding it particularly rewarding as many other activities were shut down. I became a faster and fitter walker, attended a local art exhibition, and saw the band Rubicon. I also explored photography, initially using a Nintendo 3DS camera before transitioning to a smartphone and a digital camera.

Determined to get back into education, I participated in a Zoom cooking class from October to December 2020. This was partly inspired by what my former transition year home economics teacher had taught me about healthy eating. I enjoyed trying out a few of her recipes, including a French chocolate cake.

By November 2020, I started relearning Microsoft Office basics through YouTube tutorials and revisited my old business online Leaving Cert textbook.

This textbook, which covers business set-up, career finding, and life management, proved more relevant to me than it had when I was 17.

As 2020 came to a close, I felt grateful for the positive aspects of my life. My mother had left hospital, I was in good health, and I had the support I needed. In early 2021, despite the pandemic’s ongoing challenges, I continued writing letters, participated in a mindfulness event, and entered a local photography competition. Staying positive and focusing on goals helped me a lot.

Reflecting on 2020, I see it as a year of transformation.

I rekindled connections, embraced new skills, and gained a deeper understanding of myself. Watching The Prisoner was a poignant reminder that even in surreal circumstances, we can find meaning and growth. My belief in seeing the positive in any situation, as long as it’s healthy, helped with my adaptability and resilience.

In May 2021, I updated my aunt about my progress and excitement for upcoming courses at the Dunmanway FET Centre. Over the summer, as restrictions eased, a support staff member took my brother and myself on trips around West Cork, and I completed a few OpenLearn courses.

Starting in September 2021, I began my educational journey at Dunmanway FET Centre, marking a new chapter in my life.

Yes, the lockdown was undoubtedly challenging, but it also became a period of significant growth and self-discovery for me.

It served as a powerful reminder that even during the most trying times, we can uncover our inner strengths and emerge stronger than before.

I realised that I had developed a range of soft skills and gained a clearer vision of what I want to pursue in life.

It was truly touching to hear from old classmates I hadn’t seen since school, inquiring about my mother.

Their concern meant a great deal to me and highlighted the enduring value of human connections.