Rangers edge the ‘Haven in cracking West Cork derby

CARBERY RANGERS 0-13

CASTLEHAVEN 1-9

GER MCCARTHY REPORTS

PAUL Hodnett’s injury- time winner earned Carbery Rangers a one-point win over Castlehaven following a thrilling McCarthy Insurance Group Division 1 county football league clash in Ardagh last Sunday. A cracking West Cork derby between two sides shorn of their inter-county contingent delivered a hard-hitting, physical, but entertaining matchup.

Level on eight occasions throughout the hour, a brace of late Mark Collins points looked to have earned the Haven a share of the spoils. That was until deep into injury-time, whilst retaining possession for over 90 seconds, Carbery patiently worked the ball deep inside Castlehaven’s half. Substitute Paul Hodnett gathered the ball and curled over a superb winning point to edge it 0-13 to 1-9 in Rangers’ favour.

‘Paul (Hodnett) has that in his locker,’ Rangers selector Robbie Ahern told The Southern Star. ‘To be fair to Paul, he got that winning point but also another one just before it too. We were very happy with him and very happy with our overall team performance. ‘Look, both teams are down a good few players. It is league football but, against Castlehaven, that does ramp things up a small bit. For both teams, there is no point in saying it doesn’t.’

As for Castlehaven, LiamO’Mahony’s first-half goal wasn’t enough to prevent the visitors from falling to their second Division 1 defeat of the season. There were plenty of positives but much to ponder for new manager Seanie Cahalane.

‘It was a good game,’ Cahalane admitted. ‘We knew we were going to get a tough game against Carbery Rangers. You always do and we will be meeting them later on in the year in the Premier SFC.

‘Coming to Rosscarbery, it was always going to be extremely difficult. It was a good competitive game and we were delighted with the competitiveness and intensity of it.’

Chris O’Donovan handed Rangers their first lead after 19 minutes. That preceded a brace of Conor Nolan and Daragh

Hayes scores at either end. A Paul Shanahan free extended Carbery’s advantage prior to the home side having a goal ruled out for a square infringement. Castlehaven responded via Robbie Minihane and a swift passing move concluded with Liam O’Mahony punching to the net. Kelan Scannell’s reply made it 1-3 to 0-5 at the break.

A superb third quarter saw the Haven’s Johnny O’Regan black carded. That period saw the teams exchange numerous scores. Daragh Hayes, John Hodnett, Brian Hodnett and Paul Hodnett points were answered by Robbie Minihane, Michael Hurley and Conor Nolan to make it 1-6 to 0-9. Rangers went back in front via Pa Hurley before Sean Browne levelled matters for a seventhtime. Two Daragh Hayes frees were answered by Mark Collins (one free) before Paul Hodnett won it at the death.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: D Hayes (0-5, 0-2 frees), P Hodnett (0-2), C O’Donovan, P Shanahan (0-1 free), K Scannell, J Hodnett, B Hodnett, P Hurley (0-1 each).

Castlehaven: C Nolan (0-3), L O’Mahony (1-0), M Collins (0-1 free), R Minihane (0-2 each), M Hurley, S Browne (0-1 each).

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan (captain); S Lenihan, K Eady, D O’Dwyer; J O’Riordan, C Daly, J Hodnett;BHodnett,KScannell;C Twomey, P Hurley, P O’Rourke; P Hodnett, D Hayes, C O’Donovan. Subs: Paul Hodnett for Padraig Hodnett (40), J Kevane for C O’Donovan (50).

CASTLEHAVEN: D Cahalane; C O’Sullivan, R Walsh, J O’Regan; S O’Connell, T O’Mahony, D Whelton; L O’Mahony, M Collins (captain); C Nolan, J O’Driscoll, S Browne; R Minihane, M Hurley, K O’Donovan.

Subs: R Whelton for L O’Mahony (34), J Walsh for K O’Donovan (44).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).