Rachel O’Donovan scores five goals as Drinagh Rangers hit perfect ten

WITH the Drinagh Rangers A team losing to their B side last weekend, that has opened the door for reigning champions Clonakilty Soccer Club and Castletown Celtic to close the gap at the top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division this Sunday.

Both title challengers are at home so it is a great opportunity to put pressure on Rangers. Clon face Beara United at 2.30pm on Sunday, hoping to go within three points of Drinagh with two games in hand. Celtic, meanwhile, aim to go joint top when they come up against Bunratty on Sunday (2.30pm).

Elsewhere, Drinagh Rangers B will hope to build on last weekend’s win and move well clear of bottom side Togher Celtic when they face them on Sunday at home.

***

It was a quiet weekend in the West Cork League last time out with only one game in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship taking place. It was a vital clash, though, as Lyre Rovers closed the gap to one point at the top of the table with a 2-1 over league leaders Baltimore.

A blistering first half from Rovers saw them 2-0 in front at the break with Sean Ryan netting after six minutes before Kevin Cormican goaled in first-half stoppage time. Kieran Lynch gave Baltimore hope of a comeback with a 76th-minute finish but Rovers held on. This was a big result at the top of the Championship table. Lyre will aim to leapfrog Baltimore when they face fifth-placed Bay Rovers this Sunday (2.30pm).

Another side near the top are Skibbereen AFC who face Aultagh Celtic in their next game this Sunday (11am). If Skibb win and Lyre lose, then just one point would separate the top three.

Also on Sunday, Skibbereen Celtic can move up to fifth if they beat bottom-placed Aultagh Celtic B while Spartak Mossgrove and Ardfield hope to stay clear of the foot of the table when they face off.

***

Drinagh Rangers scored ten goals to beat Castlelack in the Fusion Home Decor Women’s 7s Premier Division. This 10-1 rout was spearheaded by Rachel O’Donovan, who struck half their tally. Rachel O’Sullivan bagged two while Shannon O’Mahony, Marie O’Driscoll and Chloe Cadogan completed the rout. Abbie Sheehan goaled for Castlelack who were totally outclassed.

A top-of-the-table clash saw Lyre Rovers edge Mizen 2-1. Sarah McSweeney gave Mizen the lead after six minutes but Rovers powered back into it as Meadhbh Coomey and Ciara Barrett netted to leave them three points off leaders Beara United with a game in hand.

Speaking of Beara, they kept their spot at the top with a comfortable 3-0 win over Drinagh Rangers B. Sarah Hanley was the star of the show with two goals while Ciara Murphy got in on the act too.

Elsewhere, Aultagh Celtic beat Dunmanway Town 2-0 with a goal in each half from Adrienne O’Mahony and Linda McCarthy respectively.