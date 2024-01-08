Putting positivity into farming in 2024

A conference in Rosscarbery this week will give advice to West Cork farmers on making the most of the year ahead, and looking after their health and wellness, writes MARTIN CLAFFEY

A NEW year is upon us, bringing with it a whole new set of challenges – but also a new set of opportunities.

The farming sector faced unprecedented challenges in 2023 but sometimes it is important to step back and see the good that is happening in farming in West Cork – and the bright prospects that remain for the sector and those working in it.

Maintaining that positive mindset is the focus for Carbery Group as it holds its Farmer Welfare Conference 2024 – Harnessing Positivity in the Celtic Ross Hotel on Thursday, January 11th at 8pm.

‘We have been doing this since 2020, so this is our fifth conference,’ a Carbery spokeswoman told The Southern Star. ‘Two were held online due to Covid and we returned to in-person last year. The idea is to try to give a mix of holistic support.’

Farmers are busy all the time but in the January period before calving, the intention of the conference is for farmers to take time for themselves. The focus is on well-being and positive mindset.

‘This is about well-being and the concept of health, mental and physical, and this being something farmers can feel comfortable focusing on.’

There’s a broad range of speakers, including Karl Henry, Katie Shanahan, Kevin O’Connor, and Thomas Duffy.

Karl Henry is renowned nationally as a personal trainer and has a state-of-the-art health and wellness centre in Clonakilty. He is also back on TV screens this week as a key part of the Operation Transformation team.

‘We know how hard farmers have to work, and the long hours,’ said Karl. ‘For farmers, sometimes it can be just about minding themselves that bit more, and maybe making time for movement or exercise, not necessarily on the farm.’

Kevin O’Connor is part of Farm Zero C and Biorbic, which focuses on the development of a sustainable, circular bioeconomy.

Katie Shanahan from Leap is well known to readers, having been a winner of a Southern Star West Cork Farming award in 2023. She is also a well known figure in Macra while she is an influential figure through her social media channels and also through her work on television on Sky.

Thomas Duffy is a farmer and agro-environmental advisor, and is a former Macra president. He also served two years as vice-president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA).

The average dairy herd size of Carbery suppliers is 90 cows – no small undertaking. For most of these suppliers, the work is often done alone or by the family unit.

Part of the conference’s aim is to show there’s huge opportunity in farming, and an emphasis on farming as a viable career for young people.

Succession has been a considerable talking point in farming over the past 12 months. More women are farming while women are often embracing roles not just on the farm but in all the other vital work around the farm – things like doing the accounts – which are often a job in themselves.

The conference will try to provide advice on all these facets of modern farm life.

‘It’s very practically-based. We thought it’s very important to have a gender mix, and more attention is focused on women in farming,’ said the Carbery spokeswoman. ‘No young person wants to work in a career which is full of hardship. If you want to encourage young people to take a career in farming, you have to do things more efficiently.’

The conference takes place at the Celtic Ross Hotel and priority will be given to Carbery suppliers.

Carbery chair Cormac O’Keeffe will give an introduction to the conference. The conference has diverse speakers, and the attendees will have an even wider background diversity. But Carbery is confident it will help all attendees to incorporate something new into their lifestyle.

‘I think there’s something for all farmers at this conference. They will all leave with one or two nuggets afterwards which they can bring into their lives.’