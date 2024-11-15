Puppy farm was ‘filthy and stinking’

AN ISPCA inspector found kennels in a Timoleague puppy farm were filthy and stinking, while some of the dogs were in an emaciated and skeletal condition, a court heard this week.

William Sheehy (57) and Eleanor Sheehy (50) of Grange More, Timoleague pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to six charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 in a prosecution taken by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

ISCPA inspector Caroline Faherty said she visited their farm on March 23rd, 2023 on foot of an animal welfare call to their office.

‘The kennels were absolutely filthy and stinking. The strong smell of ammonia was awful. There were faeces everywhere, some of which had mould growing on it because it was there so long,’ said Ms Faherty, who added that there about 50 dogs and over 20 puppies at the farm.

‘The dog pens were wet inside and outside, the bedding was covered in urine, and plastic fish boxes which had been chewed with sharp edges were being used as bedding.’ She said the water bowls were filthy, while some were empty. A lot of the dogs had obvious health issues including matted fur, conjunctivitis, and itchy ears. Various breeds were there including poodles, bichon friese, cockapoos, among many more.

Eleanor Sheehy said it was up to her to clean the kennels but she didn’t get down there much.

Ms Faherty returned to the farm on March 23rd 2023 in the company of Cork County Council chief veterinary inspector Pat O’Mahony and two animal inspectors.

‘It was the same as my last visit and we took away 14 of the worst dogs after the Sheehys surrendered them. We were able to rehome them once our vets examined them.’

She described one dog as almost skeletal due to being so underweight, while its coat was like ‘cement’.

She returned to the farm for a third time on August 23rd, 2023 and said the place was cleaner but still felt it was unsuitable for the dogs.

‘It’s a piggery and everything runs down from the farm to there.’

She visited again on October 22nd 2024, and said there were less dogs there and the place was cleaner and a small exercise yard was added but she said the building is not fit for purpose for the breeding of dogs.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his clients, who have no previous convictions and also run a dairy farm, did co-operate with the inspectors but they agreed that there had been a ‘slip in standards’ due to experiencing a rough period in their lives.

He said it’s a dog breeding facility which they have a licence to operate.

‘It has caused significant stress to them and their family, but they are dog lovers,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘They are subject to inspections and there had been no issues until 2023. They allowed the 14 dogs to be removed from the farm also.’

Judge Monika Leech adjourned sentencing of the couple to Bandon District Court on Thursday November 8th.