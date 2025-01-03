Public prefers Skibbereen to Baltimore option for Greenway

After a number of public consultations last July, Cork County Council recently published elements of the feedback, including some interesting comments and observations which the planners say they will draw on for the next phase of the ambitious project.

BALTIMORE has proven to be the most popular option of the three suggested routes for the West Cork Greenway, a new report has revealed.

The report was compiled after a series of public consultation events in Schull and Skibbereen last summer, though Cork County Council did point out that the majority of feedback on the events came from people living in Baltimore.

Fears were also voiced by farmers fearing their land would be divided by tracks, others commented of concerns about privacy and biodiversity while some respondents feared their homes may be devalued by having a greenway nearby.

There was also some criticism of the lack of prior consultation before the public events were organised, despite extensive coverage of the plans in the media in recent years.

The feedback was collated into a report by Cork County Council and is now available online.

Of the three routes – Skibbereen to Drimoleague, to Baltimore and to Schull – the most popular route was the Baltimore option, the Council revealed, though the project planners may still go ahead with all three options.

A total of 369 submissions were received during the consultation period. Of these submissions, 259 were received via an online questionnaire, 10 were written responses and 100 emails were received.

Additionally, oral feedback given to the project team during the public events was taken into consideration.

At the consultation event in Schull, 48 people registered their attendance by signing in, 78 people signed in on the first day of the Skibbereen public consultation event, and 107 people signed in for the second day of the Skibbereen public consultation event.

The organisers pointed out that where several members of a group or family attended, it may be the case that just one signed in, so the attendances may be higher than the figures suggest.

Most responses came from the 45-54 age group, accounting for 30% of respondents. There was a good level of response from the groups of 35-44 and 55-65 (over 20%). The over 65 group made up 15% of responses and the 25-34 group made up 11% of responses. A low proportion of respondents came from the under 18 and 18-24 age groups (less than 3%).

Of the total, 52% of respondents identified as female and 45% as male, with 3% identified as ‘other’ or would rather not say.

While Baltimore came out as the top choice for the greenway destination from Skibbereen the majority of respondents who answered the questionnaire (43%) identified themselves as living in Baltimore, with 41% of respondents living in Skibbereen, 14% from Schull and only 2% from Drimoleague.

Some of the comments compiled in the report include one person who said: ‘Hope that this will not impact current areas of important biodiversity. I also do not think that any section of this should be lit at night as this would impact wildlife.’

Another respondent feared it would greatly effect ‘peace and tranquillity, not to mention our safety concerns.’

They added: ‘It would greatly devalue our property as it borders the shoreline.’

Another suggested that any move to introduce compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) ‘would not be well received and would result in lengthy delays and increased costs for the project, as well as undermining local support.’

While the authors of the report pointed out that plans for the greenway had got prior publicity, including ads in local and national newspapers, a few respondents said they were unhappy with the lack of prior consultation. ‘I find it disgraceful that people are only hearing word of mouth about these greenways. I, as a landowner, was only told by a phone call in the last week, so have only had 10 days to look at these plans that will affect me going forward big time.’

Another added: ‘As I am property owner on the proposed greenway, I would expect to be contacted directly. Having gone to the first public consultation and leaving my details, I would have expected to be contacted about the second public meeting, having been told we would be contacted, with the details we provided. As a result, I missed the second one.’

A third said: ‘As a stakeholder, I don’t feel as if I have been consulted or even notified of the greenway plan. Surely those who will be affected should be asked for their input concerning the planning process. In my case there is some worry that my home, my gardens and my entire surroundings could be in some jeopardy. I feel uneasy that contractors seem to have been selected before the routes have even been agreed.’

In three responses, people described the project as ‘a waste of money’ and claimed it wouldn’t be properly used.

Another said: ‘Local people are not going to cycle to shops instead of driving.’

Meanwhile, one unnamed GAA club said it was very supportive of the initiative.

Another respondent said the Skibbereen route could be a real attraction. ‘The route would be stunning along the river. Also, as rowing is becoming so popular due to our Olympic rowers, it would be fantastic for the athletes to be able to access the rowing club safely as they train five to ten times a week.’

Another respondent also saw the benefit for locals.

‘The Fastnet Trails route from Kilcoe to Ballydehob and on to Schull is a great route, well used. The only place where it is dangerous is where the route meets the N71 at the Skeaghanore West side road, from there in to Ballydehob village. If this small section along the shoulder of the road could be made safe as part of a greenway route, with bollards or something similar, it means a lot of school children living east of Ballydehob could safely cycle or walk down to school, and would be a huge benefit to the community.’

The benefits to local tourism were noted by a respondent who noted the access to the coast.

‘There is a unique opportunity with this greenway to incorporate the coastal landscape. Such coastal views are not available to so many other greenways. Utilising the opportunity to include the most costal routes can contribute substantially to attracting tourists to this area and in turn contributing to the economic sustainability of this rural region.’

Another felt businesses in Ballydehob could benefit hugely.

The route to Drimoleague was of some concern due to its flood plain status. ‘I don’t see how a route out of Skibbereen to Drimoleague can avoid flood plains due to the river Ilen. It would seem a waste of taxpayer monies trying to overcome floods and if it affects the flood scheme and its remedies already in Skibbereen town then it is detrimental to the town and surrounding areas.’

A number of farmers also reacted to the plans. ‘We would have concerns about the greenway cutting through fields and making access to other parts of the land difficult. Also, we would not want the greenway passing near farmhouses and impacting on their privacy and tranquillity,’ one said.

‘The proposed routeway would be passing through my farmyard, my driveway, my farm entrance and the front garden of my dwelling house,’ said another. ‘On a working farm I feel it would be a significant health and safety risk to those travelling on the greenway.’

A third farmer commented: ‘I own and farm and this will impact me by loss of income and loss of land, plus extra difficulty in movement of my stock. Should this project succeed, I will be at a financial loss in having to construct fencing etc.’

Another referred to the ‘potential insurance claims from people trespassing. Issues with loose dogs on proposed greenway, eg ewes getting stressed before and after lambing.’

Regarding the popular Baltimore option, one respondent said there was a lot of excitement that there may now be a ‘safe’ walking route through the village.

The report authors said the ‘wide range of valuable feedback’ will now support the assessment of the route options to produce an ‘emerging preferred route corridor’ (EPRC) for each of the greenways. ‘Where respondents expressed concerns over certain aspects of the greenways, the project team are carefully considering these. Through analysing the responses, the project team have been alerted to the key concerns and have therefore will be cognisant of these when assessing the options to produce an EPRC for each of the greenways,’ it added.

The EPRCs will be displayed to the public at the third public consultation (PC3), and the project ‘land liaison team’ will make contact with landowners within the EPRCs to discuss any concerns. The project website will provide information and updates as the project progresses, it also said.

In addition, the project consultants – Roughan and O’Donovan – have published the Phase 1 Constraints and Opportunities Report, which has focused on the agricultural farming enterprises considered to be of a sensitive nature, or of importance, in terms of type or scale.

‘These are primarily farms within the dairy sector, equine farms involved in breeding and training activities, pig farms, poultry farms, horticulture enterprises and agri-businesses. Potential opportunities for agricultural assets include the Waterfall Alpaca Farm in Drimoleague and Schull Pony Tracking (sic).

There is a significant dairy sector present with approximately 100 dairy farms identified within the study area, it noted.

It also said there were nine commercial businesses associated with the agricultural sector identified within the study area – Skibbereen Livestock Mart; Dan Connolly Tractors and Plant; Drinagh Co-op, Aughadown; Casey Plant; Martin Bohane Plant Hire; MacEoin Honey Farms; Cornucoppia Farm Co-op; Aardveld Vet Clinic, and Jerry McCarthy Veterinary Clinic.

The report names four of five horticultural properties impacted by the route – Swantons Nurseries; Skibbereen Garden Centre; Deelish Garden Centre, and Redwood Nurseries.

There were no pig farms identified within the study area but there are 21 key community constraints identified within the area, namely school properties, sports pitches and clubhouses, golf clubs, churches and graveyards, community centres, and amenity properties.

There are also 41 commercial constraints identified including business and retail properties; industrial and manufacturing properties, hotels and guesthouses, and quarries.

For more see wcgskibbereen.ie/