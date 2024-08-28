Postmaster and politician Adrian’s stamp of approval for colourful career

RECORDS show that George Levis was appointed as the first postmaster in Skibbereen 200 years ago.

And 22 postmasters later, Adrian Healy stepped down on August 14th last.

It was at the age of 21 that Adrian began working as a clerk in Skibbereen in February 1981.

Actually, his career began four years before that when he trained in Mallow, followed by a stint in Limerick, Shannon Airport, and three months in Clonakilty.

‘Three of us went off on the same day. In the bus was Bill Daly from Maulagow, Leap and Seamus Deasy from Union Hall.

‘They were going to Templemore to the garda training college and I was heading off to Mallow,’ he said.

‘There was a vacancy in Skibbereen and the man in charge, Florence Lynch, asked me if I was interested in transferring to Skibbereen,’ said Adrian.

‘Skibbereen is my home town – having been born and raised close by in the village of Leap – so it was a no-brainer,’ he said.

When asked why an outgoing 17-year-old would seek a career in the postal service, Adrian was unequivocal: ‘I was drawn to the fact that it was a civil service job, a job for life. It was a guaranteed income, and I liked figures, so it was an obvious choice.’

Adrian shared his financial skills with the community through his kind and attentive service at the post office.

That skill set benefited the community, too, in his long years of service at Skibbereen Credit Union.

He was the Credit Union’s treasurer for 15 years and he helped to oversee many changes, including computerisation, the relocation to North Street, and subsequently to its new home in the imposing office at Main Street.

Adrian firmly believes that credit unions ‘are vital to the success and well-being of any community.’

Back in 1981, when he came to Skibbereen, Adrian noted that the post office was offering 62% interest on savings over five years but, on the other hand, mortgage rates were at 18%.

His interest in the figures and statistics of his chosen subject shows in the gleam in his eye.

Indeed figures and statistics also made Adrian a go-to-guy for political punditry, but more of that later…

‘At that stage, there were 51 people working in the building, under Joe O’Sullivan, the postmaster, and Florence Lynch, the over-seer.

‘There were also eight clerks, including myself, telephonists, night telephonists, postmen, a telegram boy and a cleaner.

‘You’d come in, in the morning, at 6am and there’d be a bed on the floor by the telephone exchange. You’d never know if it would be a man or a woman. It was whoever was on the 8pm to 8am night operator shift,’ he said.

But that exchange closed, having been automated in 1984.

That was the start of a series of changes that have led to a completely different postal service we have today.

‘Today, the postmen operate out of a modern building on Market Street, and there are just four people working in the historic redbrick building at the square.

On the other hand, the range of services offered by An Post has expanded considerably to include foreign exchange, financial services, money transfers, mobile phone services, and National Lottery sales.

‘Bill pay, pension payments, and savings were always there,’ he added. ‘And, in that regard, post offices have always been a meeting place for older people seeking a more personal connection.’

Adrian’s amiable nature made him the perfect point of contact in the post office. Once, years ago, when asked why he smiles so much and never grumbles, Adrian seemed surprised by the question and was quick to reply: ‘No one wants to listen to tales of woe. It’s better to keep a positive outlook and enjoy the day.’

Being approachable made Adrian an obvious choice for political life locally.

In 2002, he was recruited into Fine Gael by the equally amiable Tadgh O’Donovan and Michael Dwyer.

‘I always had an interest in politics, but I was never a member until then,’ said Adrian, who was subsequently co-opted in November 2002 to fill Michael Dwyer’s seat on Skibbereen Urban District Council.

In 2004, he was elected on his own merits, and, in 2009, he topped the poll in the town council election – a trajectory that demonstrates his popularity.

From June 2013 to the following year, he had the distinction of serving as the last mayor of Skibbereen.

That was the same year that town councils were disbanded. In 2009, Adrian was also elected to serve the people of the Skibbereen Electoral Area as a member of Cork County Council. ‘Being a public representative was a privilege,’ he said.

Speaking to The Southern Star, five days into his retirement, Adrian said: ‘I have completely switched off.

‘I now have time to do the things, such as updating my stamp collection, travel, and giving more time to the organisations in which I am involved – especially the geriatric society and the historical society.’

Positively gleeful in his retirement, Adrian said he would like to wish the new postmaster, David Jennings, every success.

‘I also want to thank my staff and the customers, and remind people that if they don’t use the post office, they will lose it.’