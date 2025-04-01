Planning laws driving people out of Gaeltacht areas, says Senator Ryan

RIGID planning laws are driving people out of Gaeltacht areas and leading to the diminishing numbers of an Irish-speaking population, according to recently-elected Sinn Féin Senator Nicole Ryan.

Sen Ryan raised the issue in the Seanad saying the decline in Irish speakers is being linked to people not being able to build homes in their communities.

She said that Census data shows that the number of daily Irish speakers in Gaeltachtaí has fallen from 69% in 2011 to 66% in 2022.

‘Groups like Bánú and Misneach have warned that the Gaeltacht housing shortages, rigid planning rules and out-of-control rents are eroding the fabric of these communities,’ said Sen Ryan.

‘The Irish speaking population is shrinking and yet despite these warnings, the government has failed to act on the issue.’

Sen Ryan said it will be impossible for the Gaeltacht to survive if people can’t live there as the planning policies are driving people out.

‘As someone who has lived in Carna in Connemara and is currently living in Baile Bhuirne, I have seen first-hand the deep pride and commitment of these Gaeltacht communities. These are places where Irish is not just spoken, but actually lived.’

Sen Ryan said that despite all the ‘cultural richness’ they have, young people and families are being pushed out by planning systems that simply do not work.

‘Local people struggle to build on their own land because of the outdated bureaucratic planning laws. Houses sit empty, while families are forced to move outside the Gaeltacht and the Gaetltacht guidelines, which were first promised in 2021, have yet to be published.’

‘Even those who want to move into Gaeltacht areas, integrate and contribute to the community also face planning roadblocks. If you are from the area you cannot build. If you are not from the area, you cannot move in.’

She said the system is ‘broken’ and is ‘killing’ the future of the Gaeltacht.

Minister of State Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said that since 2022, his Department has been engaged in the preparation of new planning guidelines for Gaeltacht areas.

‘As part of the preparation, the introduction of an agreed standardised language test for all or some of the occupants of new residential developments is to be addressed as part of the planning process in Gaeltacht areas, and is being considered in conjunction with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media,’ said Minister O’Sullivan.

Minister O’Sullivan agreed with Sen Ryan that there needs to be a ‘bespoke approach’ to Gaeltacht areas involving some type of innovative housing solution.