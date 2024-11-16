Oscar Ryan and Kieran Carroll goals fire Kinsale Community School into Munster final

Kinsale CS 3-10

Thurles CBS 1-10

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

KINSALE Community School have qualified for the Munster colleges’ U17C football final following a comprehensive victory over Thurles CBS on Friday in Kildorrery.

Kinsale’s three goals – two from Oscar Ryan and one from the boot of Kieran Carroll – were decisive in this semi-final win.

The Kinsale school showed they meant business from the get-go as Ryan landed the first of his two goals, followed by two points from Ollie Buckley to a single score from their opponents.

Two frees from CBS had the score at 1-2 to 0-3 after ten minutes, as the sides exchanged points, before Cillian Fitzgerald shaved the post with a goal chance.

As Kinsale’s dominance grew, Darren Winter’s point was followed by another Ryan point, as the midfield partnership of Sean Hurley and Oscar Ryan combined for his second goal on 22 minutes to leave the score at 2-4 to 0-4.

Leading by 2-4 to 0-5 at the interval, Kinsale looked to be facing a difficult second half as the Tipp outfit narrowed the scoreline to 2-4 to 0-8 early in the second period.

With Kinsale beginning to lose their way, it needed leadership to steady the ship and it came in the form of a point from Gerard Murphy.

Nerves were further settled as second-half substitute Lewis Kiely added another point. With Kinsale beginning to find their mojo, the influential Ollie Buckley fired over two in quick succession to leave the score at 2-7 to 0-9. Kieran Carroll soon added Kinsale’s second google to seal the win and they now face Mitchelstown CBS in the final.

Scorers

Kinsale CS: O Ryan 2-0; O Buckley 0-4; K Carroll 1-0; L Kiely 0-2; A Keane, J Lordan, G Murphy, D Winters 0-1 each.

Thurles CBS: R Rossiter 1-2; C Campion 0-4 (3f); D Dwyer 0-2; D Doyle, C Donnelly 0-1 each.

Kinsale CS: R Fitzgerald (Courcey Rovers); D Treacy (Kinsale), D Forde (Kinsale), S O’Sullivan (Kinsale); C Fitzgerald (Kinsale), A Keane (Kinsale), L O’Regan (St Finbarr’s); O Ryan (Kinsale), S Hurley (Kinsale); D Winters (Courcey Rovers); O Buckley (Kinsale), J Quinn (Tracton); J Lehane (Tracton), G Murphy (Kinsale), A McCarthy (Tracton).

Subs: L Kiely (Kinsale), K Carroll (Ballinhassig), D Deasy (Ballinhassig), D Murphy (Valley Rovers).

Thurles CBS: J Rykala; J Patterson, R Maher, C Kennedy; D Dwyer, E Kennedy, D Hickey; S Griffin, D Barry; Z O’Keeffe, D Doyle, C Campion; P Ryan, C Donnelly, D Flynn.

Subs: K Rossiter, E Hickey.

Referee: D O'Farrell.