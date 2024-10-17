O’Rourke: Carbery Rangers will use play-off win as a springboard and push on in 2025 

CARBERY RANGERS 1-11

ÉIRE ÓG 2-6

CARBERY Rangers deservedly retained their McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC status with victory over Éire Óg in Enniskeane.

The Rosscarbery club will enter their 20th consecutive season in the top-tier championship in 2025 following a hard-earned but fully merited relegated play-off win.

Rangers’ first championship victory in four attempts was forged on John O’Rourke’s scoring ability, keeping Éire Óg scoreless for much of the second period and Paul Hodnett’s match-winning goal.

One point down at the break, Carbery Rangers were much improved in the second half. Once ahead, the West Cork club never looked back and not even the concession of an injury-time goal could prevent Seamus Hayes’ side from winning their most important game of the year.

‘The pressure was on at half time but the response was huge,’ Hayes said.

‘I think we really deserved to win that game. Without a doubt, we were the better team on the day and the performance from the lads was exceptional, especially given the pressure that they were under.’

Cork senior and Rangers stalwart John O’Rourke top-scored with four points and was relieved his team survived in the top grade.

‘The last thing we wanted was to go down to the lower grade,’ O’Rourke admitted.

‘This means a lot but we will be hoping to push on and use this (relegation play-off win) as a springboard going into next year.

‘Hopefully, we can improve next year and push on to where we want to get to.’

As for Éire Óg, a fourth Premier SFC defeat in a row resulted in relegation for a proud club. Goals in either half were not enough. Failure to score in the third quarter proved fatal.

‘We came here today, same as Ross, knowing it was going to be an unbelievably tough match,’ Éire Óg head coach Paudie Kissane said.

‘There is never much in it between premier senior teams. It is the right way (format) too because to get results, you have to perform to a certain level. We were in a decent place at half time but, ultimately, the second-half performance was nowhere near good enough.’

John O’Rourke opened the scoring before Colm Clifford and Peadar O’Rourke swapped points. Then, Éire Óg struck a superb goal to move 1-1 to 0-2 ahead after 12 minutes – Conor McGoldrick’s defence-splitting pass found Diarmuid Dineen who rounded Paul Shanahan and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Rian O’Flynn added a point but their opponents responded via a terrific John O’Rourke effort and Paul Shanahan free. Colm O’Callaghan burst through to score before Patrick Hurley and O’Rourke (free) points levelled matters. The Ovens club led 1-4 to 0-6 at the break thanks to a superb Joe Cooper point just before the interval.

Carbery Rangers restarted in excellent fashion and dominated every sector of the pitch during the third quarter. Consecutive Brian Hodnett, Paul Shanahan (45) and John O’Rourke (free) scores pushed Rangers 0-9 to 1-4 in front.

Defending brilliantly and forcing repeated turnovers, the Rosscarbery team forced Chris Kelly into two important stops. Daniel Goulding replied with two efforts, a misfiring Éire Óg’s first scores of the second period.

0-10 to 1-6 in front, Carbery Rangers confirmed their victory when Paul Hodnett finished off a flowing move and slipped the ball over the goal-line.

Éire Óg’s attempt at a late comeback was hampered when Dylan Foley was black carded. Deep into injury-time, Daniel Healy managed to find the net but it was too little, too late.

With their Premier SFC status confirmed, the final whistle heralded an outpouring of emotion on the Carbery Rangers sideline. They’re safe.

Scorers - Carbery Rangers: J O’Rourke 0-4 (1f); Paul Hodnett 1-0; P Shanahan 0-3 (2f, 1 45); P O’Rourke 0-2; P Hurley, B Hodnett 0-1 each. Éire Óg: D Dineen, D Healy 1-0 each; D Goulding 0-2 (1f); C Clifford, R O’Flynn, C O’Callaghan, J Cooper 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan (captain); James O’Riordan, T O’Rourke, J Kevane; Jerry O’Riordan, K Eady, C McCarthy; B Hodnett, K Scannell; J O’Rourke, J Hodnett, P Hurley; P O’Rourke, D Hayes, B Shanahan.

Subs: Paul Hodnett for D Hayes (52), Padriag Hodnett for P Hurley (55), S Lenihan for B Hodnett (60), D O’Dwyer for J O’Riordan (63).

Éire Óg: C Kelly; D Herlihy, M Corkery, C Clifford; C McGoldrick, M Griffin, D Dineen; D McCarthy (captain), R O’Toole; R O’Flynn, C O’Callaghan, D Kelly; J Kelleher, J Cooper, D Goulding.

Subs: A McCarthy for M Corkery (28, inj), J Murphy for D Kelly (38), D Foley for A McCarthy (46, inj), H Murphy for R O’Toole (50), D Healy for J Kelleher (58).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).