‘Once we got into the scoring area we just weren’t clinical enough,’ laments Cill na Martra boss John Evans

ST PATRICK’S 1-8

CILL NA MARTRA 0-7

SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS

THERE was no fairytale ending for Cill na Martra as they fell to St Patrick's Cullyhanna in the All-Ireland intermediate football final.

Missed chances and poor accuracy in front of goal was the Mid Cork outfit’s downfall, and that was echoed by Cill na Martra boss John Evans after the Croke Park showdown.

‘We were doing more damage to ourselves than anybody else,’ Evans lamented.

The stats really shine a light on the fact that this was one that got away from Cill na Martra. They scored only seven points from 29 scoring opportunities (including 16 wides), finishing with a conversion rate of just 24 percent.

‘My heart goes out to the lads, they kept trying and trying but the more they tried the worse they got and you can’t do that in Croke Park,’ Evans said.

‘Once we got into the scoring area we just weren’t clinical enough and that’s very hard on the players, it just saps the energy and confidence from them. Even in the first ten minutes we had plenty of chances and we just didn’t take them and that trend went on and on for the rest of the game.’

Missed chances was the theme of the day for the Muskerry men. Cill na Martra had started off the brightest with their talisman Dan Ó Duinnín, operating in the full-forward line, getting plenty of supply, but the man who kicked 3-12 in the Munster and All-Ireland series to this point just couldn’t find the mark, missing his first three shots at goal inside the first five minutes.

Cill na Martra finally got off the mark with midfielder Antóin Ó Cuna kicking the first score of the final. Gary Mackin responded quickly for the Armagh side to level proceedings. Dan Ó Duinnín got his one and only point in the ninth minute as his left-footed effort crept over James Carragher’s crossbar. It was to be the last time Cill na Martra led in the game as scores from Pearse Casey and Aidan Nugent nudged St Patrick's into the lead.

The key score came in the 19th minute as a ball into the Cill na Martra danger area was collected by wing-back Neil McCreesh and his pass found Nugent whose left foot rocket from six yards out rattled the Cill na Martra net.

The Muskerry men pulled a point back from the boot of Ciarán Ó Duinnín but once again it was missed chances by their forwards that hampered a fight back.

Two points from Nugent sandwiched a fine effort by corner back Colm MacLochlainn, who ended up being the side's top scorer, to leave the scores at 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half was totally dominated by Cill na Martra but it was more of the same. The more they shot, the more they missed.

The first score of the second period came from MacLochlainn, reducing the arrears to a goal. St Patrick’s replied with a well-taken score from Gavan Duffy after being set up from a barraging run by man-of-the-match Jason Duffy. The writing was on the wall for Cill na Martra when the hard-working Dan Ó Duinnín was fouled 25 yards out in front of the goal, leaving himself a simple opportunity that was missed. With every chance that evaded them, you could feel the confidence draining.

St Patrick’s opened up a five-point lead when midfielder Pearse Casey rose highest to claim a kick out, then placing a direct kick pass in front of Shea Hoey who split the uprights.

Cill na Martra almost had a reprieve in the 53rd minute when a long ball by impressive centre-back Sean Ó Fórréidh was punched goalwards by Dan Ó Duinnín but James Carragher was not to be beaten.

Colm MacLochlainn kicked his third score of the game in the 57th minute but St Patrick’s were still in control. With four minutes added time to be played Cill na Martra tried tirelessly to break down the St Patrick's defence but a well-taken score by Jason Duffy put a nail in the Cill na Martra coffin.

A late point by Ciarán Ó Duinnín was merely a consolation as St Patrick’s were crowned All-Ireland champions, the first Armagh winners of the intermediate title.

It was a day to forget for Cill na Martra but still a year to remember.

Scorers

St Patrick’s Cullyhanna: A Nugent 1-3 (2f); P Casey, G Duffy, G Mackin, J Duffy 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: C MacLochlainn 0-3; C Ó Duinnín 0-2; A Ó Cuana, D Ó Duinnín 0-1 each.

St Patrick’s Cullyhanna: J Carragher; S Óg Irwin, S Connell, G Duffy; N McCreesh, M Murray, B McConville; P Casey, J Duffy; C Reavey, S Hoey, R McQuillan; G Mackin, T Donnelly, A Nugent.

Subs: Barry McConville for McCreesh (57), Phelim Savage for Reavey (63).

Cill na Martra: Pádraig Ó Criodáin, Colm MacLochlainn, Tadgh Ó Corcora, Finén Ó Faolan, Graham Ó Mocháin, Seán Ó Fórréidh, Cianie Ó Fórréidh, Antóin Ó Cuna, Gearóid Ó Goillidhe, Daniel Ó Duinnín, Ciarán Ó Duinnín, Damien Ó hUrdail, Maidhci Ó Dunnín, Micheál Ó Deasuna, Fionbarra Ó hÉalaithe.

Subs: Danny Ó Conaill for Ó Cuana (29, blood), Ó Cuana for D Ó Conaill (32, blood reversal), Danny Ó Conaill for Ó Deasúna (ht), Shane Ó Duinnín for Ó hUrdail (43), Eoin Ó Conaill for M Ó Duinnín (54), Daire MacLochlainn for Ó hÉalaithe (56).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).