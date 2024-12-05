‘On reflection, we’ll realise that this has probably been the two best sporting years of our lives’

ANNAGHDOWN 1-12

O’DONOVAN ROSSA 1-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

O’DONOVAN Rossa’s dreams of a second consecutive All-Ireland final appearance were crushed by Annaghdown in Galway on Sunday.

‘Sport is tough. Sport doesn’t be long killing fairy tales’ – the words of O’Donovan Rossa manager James O’Donovan shortly after their All-Ireland intermediate semi-final loss to host club Annaghdown.

How right he is.

A panel of players that has claimed five major LGFA titles in two years came up short in their attempt to add a sixth. As gut-wrenching as their three-point defeat at the hands of Annaghdown was, the West Cork club could have little complaint with the outcome.

Down 0-4 to 0-3 at the conclusion of a defence-dominated first half, the concession of a goal set Rossas on the back foot shortly after the resumption.

From there, a clinical Annaghdown moved seven clear heading into the closing stages. Bravely, as they always do, O’Donovan Rossa fought back.

The Cork and Munster intermediate champions were still six behind when Allie Tobin netted a goal deep into injury-time. Alas, there wasn’t enough time to come back.

‘Hats off to Annaghdown, they are a very, very good side,’ James O’Donovan admitted.

‘No doubt about it, they were the better team on the day. We got some late scores, yeah, but it was too late by then.

‘They’d built up a seven-point lead halfway through the second half. I just think, normally we keep the scoreboard ticking over, but those chances that we normally nail, today we missed too many of them.’

***

No one was making any excuses at the final whistle on a day Rossas kicked 11 wides. That statistic along with superb displays from Annaghdown’s Bronagh Quinn (who finished with 1-2), Ciara Hegarty, Ciara McCarthy, Sarah O’Grady, Chloe Crowe and Isabel Claffey saw the hosts progress to the All-Ireland intermediate decider.

Hopefully, with the benefit of time, O’Donovan Rossa’s players will appreciate what they have achieved in the last two seasons.

This was also a day huge crowds made the arduous journey from Skibbereen and helped generate a cracking atmosphere. It wasn’t to be but this Rossas panel doesn’t owe anyone a thing thanks to a lifetime of memories created from five major championship successes.

‘This is a special team,’ James O’Donovan agreed.

‘The support we got today was unbelievable and our supporters have gotten an awful lot out of this team over the last few years.

‘The honesty and the commitment they’ve shown over the years and everything they’ve achieved is special.

‘We are sad, of course we are. We are entitled to be sad. We’ve just lost an All-Ireland semi-final. I know, on reflection – we will have to give it a while – we’ll realise that this has probably been the two best sporting years of their lives. Five cups in two years.’

***

An Annaghdown panel containing eight members of their 2016 All-Ireland intermediate-winning team began with the benefit of a strong wind. Scores were at a premium throughout the first half thanks to two superb defences and a heavy playing surface.

Annaghdown wasted three goal opportunities, including a terrific Ella Hayes stop, but led 0-4 to 0-3 at the break thanks to Jemma Burke, Emma Keane, Riona Quinn and Ciara Hegarty (free) efforts. Éabha O’Donovan (two, including one free) and Fionnuala O’Driscoll replied for the visitors.

Two minutes had elapsed at the beginning of the second period when wing-back Bronagh Quinn finished off an Annagdown move to the bottom corner of the net. Eleanor Lynch denied Rossas a goal at the opposite end prior to Laura O’Mahony scoring.

The Galway club’s defence was in the ascendancy, repeatedly thwarting O’Donovan Rossa attacks and adding two Ciara McCarthy and one Bronagh Quinn points. Éabha O’Donovan and Ciara McCarthy exchanged scores to make it 1-8 to 0-5 entering the closing stages.

Rossa’s comeback attempts were blighted by wides before a flurry of scores. Fionnuala O’Driscoll and a brace of Éabha O’Donovan frees were matched by late Ciara McCarthy, Ciara Hegarty and Jemma Burke points. Deep into injury-time, it was 1-12 to 0-9 when Allie Tobin’s low drive found the net to conclude the scoring and O’Donovan Rossa’s campaign.

We will leave the final words to James O’Donovan: ‘It would have been lovely to have gone on to that next one and just gotten to Croke Park, but it wasn’t to be.’

Indeed it wasn’t but, ahead of senior football in 2025, this is not the end of O’Donovan Rossa’s journey.

Scorers

Annaghdown: B Quinn 1-2; C Hegarty (2f), C McCarthy 0-3 each; J Burke 0-2; E Keane, R Quinn 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: É O’Donovan 0-5 (3f); F O’Driscoll 0-3; A Tobin 1-0; L O’Mahony 0-1.

Annaghdown: E Lynch; R Fahy, L Claffey, M Canavan; Chelsie Crowe, Chloe Crowe, B Quinn; S O’Grady, R Naughton; R Quinn, C Hegarty, J Burke; E Keane, C McCarthy, B Naughton.

Subs: C O’Neill for B Naughton (33), I Killilea for R Naughton (34), C Nally for E Keane (51).

O’Donovan Rossa: E Hayes; M Donnellan, A Whooley, A Tobin; F Leonard, S Hurley, L Harte; L O’Mahony, T Murphy; J Beechinor, K O’Donovan, L Harte; É O’Donovan, F O’Driscoll, M O’Neill.

Subs: A O’Driscoll for M O’Neill (36), S Farrell for E McCarthy (41), E Byrne for J Beechinor (52).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).