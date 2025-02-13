O’Mahony looking forward to Monaghan clash as Rebels’ promotion push gathers pace

TIPPERARY 0-9

CORK 3-12

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

O’DONOVAN Rossa’s Laura O’Mahony starred for Cork in their Lidl National Football League Division Two victory away to Tipperary at Fethard Town Park.

Leading 2-2 to 0-7 at the end of a first half in which Tipperary had the benefit of a strong wind, Cork stepped things up and outscored their opponents 1-10 to 0-2 in the second period on Sunday.

Two goals in two minutes, from Orlaith Roche and Laura O’Mahony, helped Cork on their way to victory during an otherwise disjointed first-half display. In the second half, Emma Cleary raised a third green flag to seal her county’s second Division 2 victory in three outings.

Laura O’Mahony was one of Cork’s standout performers and scored 1-4. AFLW star Erika O’Shea, Emma Cleary and Katie Quirke also impressed. From a West Cork point of view, dual star Libby Coppinger missed out due to illness. Dohenys’ Melissa Duggan started at corner-back and made her presence felt throughout. Clonakilty’s Siobhán Callanan had her hands full with Tipperary’s lively full-forward line, while her club-mate Katie O’Driscoll came off the bench and scored a late point.

It was Laura O’Mahony who produced one of her best displays in a Cork jersey, and the Skibbereen footballer is looking forward to the next fixture away to fellow promotion chasers Monaghan who, like the Rebels, have six points after three rounds.

‘We weren’t happy with our tackle count and things like that in the first half,’ O’Mahony explained.

‘That was definitely something we wanted to work on in the second half. I think the three goals came from us working that bit harder.

‘We got good impact off the bench as well. That’s something Joe (Carroll) would have said and the management team were looking at: who can come off the bench and who can contribute?

‘Whether starting or coming on, this approach is definitely something we are going to be going with for the year. It is not about the 15 or who comes on either, it is about the whole squad, how we train and work together as a team.

‘We are in a promotion hunt but Monaghan (Cork’s next opponents) are a very good side, especially on their home pitch. We will have a long road ahead of us but that game is something we are looking forward to in two weeks' time.’

Tipperary dominated the opening quarter and, thanks to a strong wind, led 0-5 to 0-1 after 15 minutes. Katie Quirke (free) scored for Cork but Amy O’Shea (two), Emma Morrissey (two) and Kirsty Crotty Ryan white flags had the hosts ahead.

Cork turned the game on its head with two goals in as many minutes – Orlaith Roche and Laura O’Mahony goals made it 2-1 to 0-5 after 20 minutes. Kirsty Crotty Ryan (free) and Ava Fennessy scored either side of another Quirke free before the half-time whistle shrilled.

Anna Rose Kennedy saw a goalbound shot cleared off the line at the start of the second period before Cork finally assumed command. Laura O’Mahony, Máire O’Callaghan, Katie Quirke and Hannah Looney increased the visitor’s advantage with Sarah English scoring one of only two Tipp second-half points.

Erika O’Shea was a prominent player throughout the hour and her interception set up Emma Cleary for a marvellous chipped goal after 44 minutes.

It was 3-9 to 0-8 in Cork’s favour thanks to Abbie O’Mahony and Laura O’Mahony scores with ten minutes to go. From there, Cork saw out the remaining time to deservedly win by 12 points.

‘We are working hard on the players' fitness and as I said to them just after the game, we still don’t know our best starting 15,’ Cork manager Joe Carroll stated.

‘Our teams will change as we play different opponents. We are looking forward to Monaghan. You must remember that Monaghan beat Tipperary as well. That was a game, having watched it, that Tipperary could have won.

‘Monaghan, it is a long journey up there. We will have a lot of work to do in the next two weeks to get ourselves ready for that.’

Scorers

Cork: L O’Mahony 1-4; K Quirke 0-3 (2f); O Roche, E Cleary 1-0 each; H Looney, M O’Callaghan, A O’Mahony, K Smith, K O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Tipperary: E Morrissey, K Crotty Ryan (1f), A O’Shea 0-2 each; A Fennessy, S English, C Condon 0-1 each.

Cork: S Murphy (Bride Rovers);⁠ M Duggan (Dohenys), D Kiniry (Lisgoold), S Callanan (Clonakilty); E O’Shea (Macroom), S Leahy (captain, Aghada), R Ní Chorcora (Naomh Abán); M O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey), A O’Mahony (Glanmire); L O’Mahony (O’Donovan Rossa), H Looney (Aghada), A McDonagh (Naomh Abán); E Cleary (Éire Óg), O Roche (Glanmire), K Quirke (Bride Rovers).

Subs: S Cronin (Éire Óg) for D Kiniry, K O’Driscoll (Clonakilty) for O Roche (both ht), S Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Buí) for S Callanan (46), A Corcoran (Erin’s Own) for A McDonagh (55), K Horgan (Knocknagree) for R Corkery (55), A Ryan (Mourneabbey) for E O’Shea (58), K Smith (Aghada) for E Cleary (58).

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick (captain); E Cronin, L Spillane, M Cronin; S O’Carroll, M Curley, S English; A R Kennedy, N Twomey; A Fennessy, A O’Shea, H Brennan; K Crotty Ryan, E Morrissey, A Ryan.

Subs: S Lutrell for L Spillane (17, inj), C English for A Fennessy (ht, inj), N Towey for L Morrissey (41), C Condon for H Brennan (46), K Cashman for S O’Carroll (50), H Spillane for A O’Shea (50).

Referee: J Murphy (Carlow).