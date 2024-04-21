O’Driscoll hat-trick helps fire Drinagh to victory

A NINE-minute hat-trick from Barry O’Driscoll (H) was the highlight of deadly Drinagh Rangers 4-0 win over Lyre Rovers in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division at the weekend. O’Driscoll scored in the fifth, ninth, and 14th minutes, with Tom McQueen also on target after 10 minutes as Rangers quickly ended this one as a contest.

Drinagh are 15 points behind leaders Clonakilty but have five games in hand, and like Clon have lost just once this season. Leaders Clonakilty hit Sullane FC for six as Clon continued their hot streak this season in the West Cork League Premier Division. Conor McKahey opened the scoring after just four minutes and Joe Edmead doubled the advantage on 13 minutes. Edmead would find the target again while further goals came from Chris Collins, Jonathan Leahy, and Odhran Bancroft. Togher Celtic kept up their own title hunt with an emphatic 6-1 win over Beara United. Patrick Collins scored a hat- trick for Togher with Robbie Lucey and a brace from Brian Horgan adding to their total. Beara’s late reply came from Rueben McAtasney. Mizen Hob A pulled off a 1-0 win at Bunratty, United, Ryan O’Neill with the goal.