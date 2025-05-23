O’Donovan Rossa hurlers must play waiting game in county junior B

AFTER a 2-22 to 1-8 defeat against Ballyclough in Coachford, O’Donovan Rossa must play the waiting game in the Co-op Superstores county confined junior B hurling championship.

The Skibbereen club currently sit in second in Group 1 – they are on four points after three games, having beaten Lough Rovers in their opener and then awarded a win against Bantry Blues who have withdrawn from the competition.

However, if Lough Rovers beat Ballyclough in their final group game on May 31st in Buttevant, Skibb will be knocked out of the championship because of scoring difference. The Rossas have a -16 scoring difference while Rovers have a -1 difference. A draw or a Ballyclough win will see Skibb through.

Meanwhile, Bantry only played one game in the championship, a 4-21 to 1-6 loss against Ballyclough, before deciding to withdraw. In Group 3, Castletownroche beat Rathpeacon 1-14 to 1-12 which means Castletownroche and Gabriel Rangers progress to the knockout stages. The top two meet for a potential semi-final spot on May 31st in Ballinacarriga while Rathpeacon and Brian Dillons face off in a dead rubber.

Finally in Group 2, Uibh Laoire and Crosshaven have progressed to the knockout stages. Uibh Laoire comfortably beat Laochra Óg by 1-24 to 0-7 in Inchigeela while Crosshaven beat Ballyphehane 3-15 to 3-9 in Crosshaven. The top two face each other in the last game on May 31st in Crosshaven.