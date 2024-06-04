O’Callaghan: Fuel price hikes must be scrapped

THE Government must scrap plans to further increase fuel prices, Sinn Féin’s Clare O’Callaghan said.

Three separate excise duty increases are planned in 2024. The first was last month, petrol went up 4c and diesel 3c; the second will be on August 1st, when a similar price increase is set for introduction, and the third would be in October when petrol would rise by 2c per litre and the price of diesel by more than 2c per litre.

Ms O’Callaghan, a local election candidate in Bandon Kinsale, said plans for two more hikes need to be ditched.

‘Hiking fuel prices will heap pressure on workers and families that are already struggling, particularly those in rural communities who rely on their car every day,’ she said.

‘These hikes are targeting ordinary workers and families who have to use their cars to go to work and to bring their kids to school at a time when they are already struggling.