O’Callaghan bids to end Sinn Féin’s century wait for a West Cork seat

THE electorate across the Cork South West constituency is looking for a much-needed change in government, according to Sinn Féin’s general election candidate for Cork South West, Clare O’Callaghan.

The Sinn Féin candidate was accompanied by her colleague TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire on a visit to Kinsale last week to carry out a canvass and engage with local groups there.

Clare is hoping to become the first Sinn Féin TD to be elected in West Cork in over 100 years, but is acutely aware of the challenge in trying to win a seat in this hotly-contested three-seater constituency.

The mum-of-four who lives in Ballineen, but is originally from Limerick, previously worked in the European school system before she returned to live in West Cork.

She was selected to run for the party two years ago and has hit the ground running since, in anticipation of the both the local elections next year and impending general election.

‘Despite having no political background, I was getting fed up with watching the way things were going for ordinary people. I felt that unless I was willing to try and make a difference myself, then I couldn’t complain about what was happening,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘Since I was selected to run for the party I have been on the road up and down across the constituency. People outside the area don’t realise how big a constituency it is, as it stretches from Allihies to Kinsale. There are also so many different challenges to face. What’s happening in Castletownbere, for example, may have no bearing on the eastern side of the constituency. There is a lot of learning involved.’

The party was unsuccessful in the constituency during the last general election in 2020, when former Sinn Féin councillor Paul Hayes ran for the party in Cork South West. Despite the party’s nationwide bounce – which saw a record 37 Sinn Féin TDs returned to the Dáil – it failed to resonate in this constituency.

There was also criticism that the party didn’t run a candidate in Cork North West. The party’s hopes of putting forward a well-known political candidate were dashed earlier this year when selected candidate and former MEP Liadh Ní Riada announced she wouldn’t contest a seat for the party in the next general election.

Clare, who works as a support co-ordinator for a charity organising services for older people in the home, is surprised that the Electoral Commission, which published its recommendations last week, did not suggest any changes to the boundary of the Cork South West constituency.

‘The twin villages of Ballineen and Enniskeane are split when it comes to the general election, and it’s a shame as everything is joined up in the village. You have so many different organisations working together. I won’t even be able to canvass some of my neighbours.’

Sinn Féin is hoping to nab one of the three seats up for grabs in Cork South West, but it faces huge hurdles against Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Independents, and the Social Democrats. However, Clare said she is up for the challenge.

She is setting her sights initially on winning a Council seat in next year’s local elections in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District. The party lost its seat in the 2019 local elections, following Rachel McCarthy’s decision to move away from politics, so it’s a seat they are keen to retain again.

‘All I can do is put in the hard work and be seen on the ground by the voters and be seen that I can work for the community.

‘Housing is a huge issue, as is health, and the issues of getting GPs, as well as the SouthDoc service. The lack of ambulances is also problematic.

‘People are feeling frustrated as they are paying their taxes and are not seeing anything in return, in terms of services.

‘We are getting a very positive response on the ground and we are out working all the time getting the party’s message out there. As a new candidate, I find the others in the party very helpful too.’

Deputy Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said this is part of a national strategy to be visible on the ground and he believes their message is connecting with people.

‘From my experience so far of canvassing, I think there is still a huge appetite for change. Cork South West is one of the few constituencies that doesn’t have a Sinn Féin TD, but Clare is doing excellent work on the ground and is building a strong team around her,’ he said.

‘She is a very strong candidate and a great advocate for the people in the community. Her day-to-day work involves advocating for vulnerable people and I think she will bring that insight into the Dáil if she gets the chance. I’m very optimistic that the people of Cork South West will get behind her.’

He added that the party is hopeful of getting into government. The icing on the cake would be returning the party’s first TD in West Cork in over a century.