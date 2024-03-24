Newcestown off the mark, Haven and Ross defeated

KIERAN McCARTHY rounds up some of the highlights from the county football league

STEADY EDDIE: Eddie Kenneally kicked 1-5 as Newcestown defeated Carrigaline, 1-9 to 0-9, at home to pick up their first points of the McCarthy Insurance Football League Division 1 campaign. The 2023 Cork SAFC champs trailed 0-5 to 0-4 at the break, but Kenneally’s goal after the restart sent them on their way to victory. Newcestown’s next game is a trip to Castlehaven on Friday, March 29th.

CASTLE RAIDED: Seanie Cahalane suffered his first loss as Castlehaven manager when the county premier senior champions were beaten away to Ballincollig, 3-6 to 0-9, in Division 1. Goals from Dara Dorgan, Cian Dorgan and Sean Kiely were key for the home side, while Mark Collins (0-6, 5f), Michael Hurley (0-2) and David Whelton (0-1) were on target for Castlehaven.

CITY SLICKERS: Douglas got the better of a Carbery Rangers side still waiting for their first Division 1 win, after the city side won 1-7 to 0-8, Alan O’Hare’s first-half goal the crucial score for the home side. The Rosscarbery men rallied late on, with Darragh Hayes (five frees) top-scoring for a Rangers team that had drawn their league opener against Éire Óg. Next up is a home game with Ballincollig on March 30th.

RETURN OF THE MAC: Jason MacCárthaigh converted a late free as Cill na Martra drew with Nemo Rangers, 1-8 to 2-5, in Division 1. Two Nemo goals inside 11 minutes had the city side purring, but the Mid Cork men, with MacCárthaigh scoring 1-3, worked their way back into this one to lead 1-7 to 2-1 at the break. Nemo being Nemo moved back in front, but MacCárthaigh had the final say.

TABLE-TOPPERS: Dohenys have adjusted to life in Division 2 impressively, as is evidenced by a quick glance at the table – they lead the way with a 100 percent record after three wins, the latest being a 2-19 to 1-14 victory over Beal Athán Ghaorthaidh. Gavin Farr (1-6), Keith White (1-2), Fionn Herlihy (0-4) and Mark Buckley (0-4) kept the scoreboard ticking over here, while Johnny Kelly (0-2) and Adam O’Donovan (0-1) were on target as well. Donal Rice and Cathal Daly were another two Dohenys men to impress. The next challenge is a trip away to Clyda on March 30th.

FOUR-MIDABLE: Clonakilty began their Division 2 campaign with a bang – they scored four goals in a 4-8 to 0-11 away win against Clyda Rovers in Mourneabbey. Clon scored as many goals as points in the first half to lead 3-3 to 0-4 at the break. Sean White, Sean McEvoy and Chris Kenneally hit Clonakilty’s first-half goals. When McEvoy netted his second goal early in the second half, it was game over. Brian White and Conor Daly scored 0-3 each, while Cork seniors Thomas Clancy and Maurice Shanley both lined out for Martin O’Brien’s side, too.

LONG WAIT: Ilen Rovers’ wait for a win goes on after they lost their second Division 4 game in a row, this time going down 1-13 to 1-7 away to Glanmire. Ilen lost all four senior A championship games last year and were relegated. Their last league win came against Dohenys on April 22nd, 2023 in Division 3, and Ilen were also relegated to Division 4 last season. Next up are Bandon at home on March 31st.

LONG TRIP: Adrigole embarked on a 260km round trip to Buttevant on Saturday morning for a Division 5 clash against the locals, but came home empty handed after a 3-7 to 0-9 loss. The Beara side only trailed by one at the break, 1-2 to 0-4, but Buttevant goals in the second half were game-changers. Adrigole are home to Kilmurry on March 31st.