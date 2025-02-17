New speed limit ‘adds an hour’ to Schull to Cork city trip

THERE are fears that the reduction in speed limits on the N71 could force frustrated commuters onto lesser roads, creating new problems, with one councillor claiming it will add an hour to the journey from Schull to Cork city.

As a result of the impending changes, and last week’s reduction on local roads, a public meeting has been organised in Dunmanway for this Friday night.

Some members of the public believe the reduced limits could unfairly disadvantage rural communities.

Last Friday, the speed limits on local roads (roads with an ‘L’ prefix) were reduced from 80kph to 60kph.

And now there is additional concern regarding the incoming reduction of speeds on national (‘N’) routes from 100kph to 80kph, and whether regional roads will also follow suit.

Noreen Daly, a spokesperson for the organisers of the public meeting at The Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway on Friday at 8pm, told The Southern Star that the meeting is to seek clarity and discuss the new speed limit reductions.

‘We know that the speed for local roads has been reduced and that the reduction for urban areas and national secondary roads is coming, but our main concern is the next tranche of speed limits,’ said Ms Daly.

‘This will be a discussion meeting so we can get informed and know what is happening down the line. These speed limit reductions are going to have a huge impact on local rural communities. We feel it is important that our voices are heard and the problems we foresee are addressed before the next round of speed reductions are imposed on us nationally.’

Organisers have also invited all West Cork public representatives, including local TDs and county councillors, to attend the meeting.

‘We will give them the opportunity to address the issue also. It is also important that our voices are heard and further representations can be made on our behalf,’ added Ms Daly.

Meanwhile, the issue of speed limits was also raised at this week’s meeting of the Cork County Council.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) raised a motion expressing concern about the impact that reducing the speed limit from 100kph to 80kph will have on business, travel and tourism.

‘This will have a massive impact on the rural peripheral regions where one has to travel long journeys. The N71 reduction will slow people down, frustrate people and also divert a lot of traffic onto the regional roads, making them much busier and they will effectively have to be reduced then,’ said Cllr Harrington.

‘It makes no sense and, in my opinion, it will make these roads less safe. It will also add to transports costs and added time for journeys.’

He called on the Minister for Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to reconsider this move until an impact study is carried out on the changes.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said common sense has to prevail, while Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) pointed out that it will now take her three hours to get from Schull to Cork city, instead of the usual two hours.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said the speed reductions for national secondary roads will ‘slow things down in West Cork’, while Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said she fears the reduction of the speed limit from 100kph to 80kph will cause accidents, with drivers attempting to overtake on the N71.

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) said there is ‘huge scaremongering’ about the speed limits, and he got calls from Cancer Connect and others concerned about the R585 route.

‘We need to assess on the basis of connectivity to West Cork – otherwise we’ll all be on bikes,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Padraig Barrett, the Council’s director of roads and transportation, said no timelines have been decided for the planned changes to national secondary roads and urban areas, and said the changes on national secondary roads will be guided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Raising the issue in the Dáil on Wednesday, Cork South West TD and Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said people are hugely concerned about the three main routes going into West Cork and the planned second tranche of speed limit drops.

‘This is going to cause nothing but absolute chaos and anarchy in the region and blanket speed drops are not going to work. It will be detrimental to businesses, tourism and even to drivers in West Cork.’

Minister of State Thomas Byrne replied that the Department of Transport and Cork County Council will review phase one before phases two and three are implemented.

But he reminded Deputy Collins that the legislation was passed by the Dáil last April.