FARM CLASSICS: New Holland’s TM range was an instant hit

NEW Holland’s TM range of tractors requires little introduction as they were an instant hit – the TM is a well-respected frontline workhorse to this day.

With the foundations laid by the 60 series, the TM offered greater refinement and higher levels of operator comfort with a production run from 2000-2007, featuring three facelifts of the range.

Replacing the TM125, the TM120 – along with the rest of the TM range – went through a number of changes, primarily mechanical.

In order to meet new tier 2 emissions standards, the TM range was fitted with an intercooler and an electrically engaged viscous fan. TM users will be familiar with the howling from this fan!

In order to fit these without altering the bonnet, the batteries, which were previously mounted in the nose, were relocated under the right-hand side of the cab. A grill was also introduced on the bonnet to aid the air intake draw in fresh air.

Power for the TM120 comes from the 7.5l turbocharged PowerStar engine employed across the entire range of TM models, creating an under stressed 125hp. Rear linkage capacity is rated at 5.5t, along with a 3 speed, soft start PTO.

The TM120 is the only tractor in the TM range with a full array of gearbox options and can have an array of specifications from the most basic to almost the same as the range topping TM155.

The basic ‘Classic’ model has a 20F/20R fully manual transmission with a dry clutch.

Fitted with a manual lift and two spool valves, these tractors cannot be fitted with suspension and have an analogue dashboard.

The dual command gear box was the next step up, providing 24F/24R with the added benefit of a splitter.

A steering column mounted shuttle as well as a damper clutch adds even more refinement to the gearbox.

At the upper end of specification was the ‘Range Command’ 18F/6R transmissions. ‘Range Command’ is semi powershift, providing 6 gears in each of 3 ranges- A, B&C, complete with shuttle.

These models came with cab suspension with front axle suspension a further option. These TM120’s usually have solid front and rear wheel rims as well as well as a full complement of four spool valves.

The first generation of TM120’s are easily identified by the white bonnet decals, while the second generation, released in 2005, have yellow decals.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork