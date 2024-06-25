New Carbery chair O’Donovan to focus on sustainability and future farming

THE new chairperson of Carbery Group Vincent O’Donovan says he will make milk price, sustainability, and future farming his priorities in the role.

Bandon Co-op chairperson Vincent this week became the new chairperson of Carbery and succeeds Cormac O’Keeffe as chairperson of the West Cork-based international food and ingredients company.

Vincent took up his new role this week and will serve a two-year term.

He has served on the board of Bandon Co-op for nine years and as its chairperson since 2022.

Vincent has served on the board of Carbery in the vice-chair position for the past two years and in that role has acted as chair of the audit committee.

‘I am delighted to be appointed chairperson of Carbery Group. The continuing growth and success of the business is essential to the farmers of West Cork, and I look forward to leading the board as we continue to make decisions to ensure the strength of the company,’ said Vincent.

‘Continuing to deliver a leading milk price, to supporting our shareholders through climate and sustainability challenges, and promoting the future of farming will be some of the areas I hope to focus on. I also look forward to representing the company and meeting the global team of more than 1,000 Carbery employees worldwide.’

Vincent is a full-time dairy farmer, together with his wife Catherine and their four children – Cian, Kate, Rory and Sean, at their farm in Annaghbeg, Ballinhassig.

He has completed the ICOS diploma in corporate governance at UCC and has recently qualified as a chartered director with the Irish Management Institute.

Vincent succeeds Cormac O’Keeffe in the Carbery chair. Cormac will now step down from the Carbery and Lisavaird boards. ‘Cormac has been a great and positive advocate for dairy farming, for sustainability in dairy and for supporting shareholders throughout his term. On behalf of the board and the Carbery shareholders I congratulate him on his term as chairperson and wish him all the best,’ said Vincent.

Headquartered in Ballineen, Carbery is owned by four local co-operatives: Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird, and employs almost 1,000 people, with 1,180 local farmer suppliers.

The group is one of Ireland’s leading producers of award-winning cheeses, including the Dubliner brand and Carbery Cracker.

Carbery’s nutrition business provides whey proteins for the infant, sport, clinical nutrition, and mainstream food and beverage markets.

Carbery’s portfolio also includes Synergy, its international flavours business.