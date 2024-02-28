N71 through Clonakilty ‘cannot handle’ worsening traffic delays

TRAFFIC congestion on the N71 Clonakilty bypass is getting worse, according to Fine Gael local election candidate Noel O’Donovan.

With Clonakilty growing both in terms of population and popularity as a tourism destination, he said it has put serious demands on the bypass road, leading to regular tailbacks for road users.

There are added concerns with the new Clonakilty Fire Station being built on the bypass and that traffic congestion could lead to the delay of emergency vehicles, which could have serious consequences in the event of an emergency.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Mr O’Donovan said that he has been contacted by several Clonakilty residents and businesses voicing concerns and frustration with a perceived lack of action.

‘The N71 is the gateway to West Cork and has seen a significant increase in car volumes over the past number of years. This road simply cannot handle the volume of traffic it currently caters for, especially at peak times such as weekday mornings, Saturdays, and the busy summer tourism months,’ he said.

He pointed out also that there has been a significant level of housing development in the town in recent years including An Sruthán Beag, which is a new development, as well as the extension to The Miles housing estate.

‘Both are located on the western side of the town and just off the bypass. There is an urgent need to meet this growth in housing and resulting increase in population, with appropriate investment in infrastructure of local roads,’ he said.

He is now calling for both short-term and long-term solutions to improve traffic flow on Clonakilty’s N71.

‘I have written to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) seeking an update on what their plans are for Clonakilty in terms of alleviating traffic congestion in the town and the timelines around same.

‘There is clearly both a need and scope for a northern relief road in the town and people deserve answers as to the plans around this. What is being done at this moment to address the problem?’

He also said that the last major improvement to the N71 was the opening of the Skibbereen bypass in 2003.

‘There is no doubt that it is desperately in need of further development to improve the commute of residents and visitors to the region and Clonakilty is a prime example of this.’