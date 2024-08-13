Mum Lisa uses grant to give her ‘sorry looking’ home a major facelift

A MUM-of-three self-managed the complete renovation of an unliveable house in Drinagh without one iota of experience, and also successfully qualified for the County Council’s rural grant home renovation scheme of €50,000.

Lisa Coyne and her husband Lee moved to Ireland 10 years ago as they both have Irish roots. Before moving, Lisa had a 15-year brewing career and also helped managed her husband’s business Coyne Setting Out & Surveying Ltd.

‘On moving to Ireland I continued to manage the office side of the business and also managed the home and children while my husband was back and forth to the UK for four years. After a time, I went to Kinsale College where I completed the Level 5 & 6 Art course to pursue a passion, loved and left behind many years ago! At the end of second year and just as Covid was kicking in, I found out I was expecting our third child Joe, who was born in September 2020. Thankfully, I managed to pass my course with flying colours just before his arrival and then spent time looking after the home, Joe and home schooling our older two children, Neve, now 14 and Shaun now 12,’ said Lisa.

The family were originally renting in Clonakilty. ‘After having our own properties prior to coming, we really wanted our own home again. So we started venturing out to see what was affordable within our limited budget,’ said Lisa.

The couple looked at different types of properties in locations over the years, from Bandon to Skibbereen.

‘We put in offers on a few but were outbid. I recalled seeing the Drinagh property in The Southern Star a few times. However, I didn’t know exactly where the area was at that time, if I’m honest! Googling it, I realised it wasn’t too far at all, and as it was on-budget we went to take a look,’ said Lisa.

It was a 1960s three-bed house which Lisa describes as ‘basically looking very sorry for itself’.

‘It had been empty for five years at least and everything needed redoing. However, it was a good sound shell, with 0.8 acres. I can’t explain, we just liked it, and there was the fact we could afford it and the area was beautiful. Luckily this time our offer was accepted, we negotiated extra land at the top of the field, as it had the existing well on it, so for 1.5 acres in total we agreed €120,000.’

The decision for Lisa to project-manage the renovation was obvious. ‘We simply didn’t have the money to employ a builder, architect etc, so I decided to take the reins as Lee needed to concentrate on our business.’

In hindsight, she possibly knew more than she realised.

‘My father was a sheet metal and project engineer so I grew up in workshops. My job in brewing was shop-floor based from the age of 18, and I was the only female at the time so I was used to being in a male environment. I was also a logistics materials planner and an art studio co-ordinator and I have always also been an avid fan of Grand Designs!’

The task was large: the roof was leaking and birds had moved in, there were holes in the walls, just two electrical sockets in the whole house and no heating or plumbing.

‘So, the first job was to stop the rot and get a new roof on the house. That was fun and games! Then trees had to come down to let in light and open up the property, and after that it was the utilities – water and electricity. Next we had to raise funds, as we simply had none. I went to the credit union and got a maximum loan for home improvement worth €70,000, and we applied for the rural grant from Cork County Council.

‘To qualify, the property had to be empty for two years or more and deemed as unliveable. You had to be the homeowner and the house had to be your principal residence. A lot of paperwork was needed, like actual quotes from tradespeople, and completion invoices, and solicitors’ involvement was required for grant drawdown. You also have to live in the property for at least 10 years or you have to pay the grant back on a sliding scale.

‘Once I had my head round order of works, I came up with the design internally and for new windows, kitchen and bathroom. Then I gathered a local builder, electrician, plumber, got the windows on order and in the meantime walls came down inside and ceilings, first fix plumbing and electrics, then internal wall insulation and plastering and so on,’ she said.

All the time, her focus was on keeping the budget on track, as well as all paperwork required for the rural grant.

Not surprisingly, there were lots of ups and downs along the way.

‘We continued to rent in Clonakilty, whilst renovating, which meant a one-hour round trip every time I went to the site, sometimes more than once a day, and with a toddler, which was challenging! Other challenges were material suppliers and services not always being crystal clear with what’s required, so I had a few early learnings that set me up well to question, confirm, and clarify everything!’ said Lisa.

The family moved in last December and are loving every minute in their new home.

What’s her advice to anyone embarking on such a project?

‘Do your homework and speak to others who have done it. Investigate everything and weigh up the pros and cons based on your project, budget, and timeline. Get your head around the order of work, ask lots of questions, ideally live close to site, and get three quotes for everything,’ she said.

‘Also, factor in an overspend which we luckily did – the total cost of the renovation was approximately €160,000 – and, if you can afford it, get a removal firm in to pack and move everything to give you a much-needed rest at the end.’

Would she do it again?

‘Yes definitely! We have future plans to add a front porch and extension to the rear, adding extra living space, and a downstairs bathroom and bedroom. You can also apply for a renovation grant for a rental property also so that’s food for thought.’