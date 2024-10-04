Mountain bike riders to hit top speeds and thrill in Dunmanway in Grassroots Enduro Series finale

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

THE Rebel Mountain Biking Club is excited to host the final round of this year’s this Sunday, October 6th in Mallabracka, Dunmanway.

The event marks the culmination of an exciting year for the Irish mountain biking community, and all eyes will be on the riders as they take on the challenging track in West Cork.

After previously hosting the event in 2021, where over 200 competitors gathered from all over Ireland and beyond, this year’s race promises to be even bigger and better.

‘We have people from the age of 12 up to a couple in their 60s racing, and everything in between,’ says Richard Thornhill, chairman of the Rebel Mountain Biking Club.

‘We even have one fella coming from France. After that, there's everything from Sligo down. There's about ten riders coming from Galway, two from Sligo, but the majority would be Munster-based.’

This year’s Grassroots Enduro Series has been spread across Ireland, providing riders with diverse challenges in each round. The events to this point have taken place in Wicklow, Sligo, Westmeath, and Tipperary.

The format for the race involves riders competing in various stages, starting from the top of the hill and racing down through forests, roots, and tight technical sections.

‘At the end of that, your fastest time on each stage gets added up, and that's your time for the day,’ Thornhill explains.

Riders will face different types of terrain, with some sections being fairly tight and technical, while others will allow speeds up to 40 kilometres per hour, offering a thrilling experience for both participants and spectators.

Rebel Mountain Biking Club will field 15 competitors, including some of the top riders in the senior category. Alan Connolly and Alex Nowoyntski are two names to watch, and are expected to be among the leading contenders. The local club has been working hard to grow its membership and offer competitive opportunities for young riders. The event provides a rare chance for local competitors to race on home soil, as most other events take place outside of County Cork.

Thornhill is optimistic about the race’s impact on the club and the community.

‘It's a fantastic opportunity for our local members to ride competitively because most of the other races aren't in Cork. It's great to get a chance to bring the family and show them what you're at every week. There are also people that are just interested in the sport, so it's good to go up and see what people are capable of on their bikes,’ Thornhill says.

Spectators can expect plenty of action throughout the day, with multiple viewing points around the track.

‘There’ll be three or four good spectator points around the track with a lot of action. One stage is through that clearfall area, so you can see about 30 or 40 seconds of the track,’ says Thornhill. ‘Some sections would be very tight. You wouldn't see much at all, but then you'd have the open sectors like this that you'd see a fair bit.’

Beyond the excitement of the race, the event also serves a practical purpose for the club.

‘On a simple level, for the club it will be our main form of fundraising, which covers our insurance and our permits for the year,’ Thornhill explains.

Mountain biking has seen a massive surge in popularity across Ireland in recent years, with many people taking it up during the Covid pandemic and continuing to ride afterward. This growing enthusiasm has been reflected in the strong participation numbers, and the Rebel Mountain Biking Club is no exception.

For anyone curious to see what the sport is all about, or who simply wants a thrilling day out, the Grassroots Enduro Series race in Dunmanway (running from 10am to 3pm) offers the perfect opportunity to witness some of the best mountain biking action in Ireland. Whether you’re a fan of high-speed descents or tight, technical sections, this event promises to deliver excitement.for everyone involved.