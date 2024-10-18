Southern Star Ltd. logo
Millie Condon shines as brilliant Ballinascarthy crowned county champions

October 18th, 2024 8:45 AM

By Southern Star Team

Millie Condon shines as brilliant Ballinascarthy crowned county champions Image
Clara Crowley, Orlaith Dee, Moira Barrett, Megan Ryan and Kaela O'Driscoll celebrate with the premier junior A cup.

Ballinascarthy 0-9

Milford 0-5

BALLINASCARTHY’S history-making camogie team celebrated their county premier junior A success in style on Saturday night – they posed for a photo with the iconic Model T in Ballinascarthy!

That was fitting, as Bal were certainly motoring in the county final at Castle Road earlier in the day, beating Milford by four points in a low-scoring game.

Cork County Camogie Board Chairperson Mairéad Donovan presents the cup to jubilant Bal captain Annie Condon.

Bal led from the get go and never relinquished that lead, inspired by player of the match Millie Condon who showed her inter-county class on her club’s big day. With Millie’s sister Annie the captain, this was a great day out for the Condon family.

The Ballinascarthy scorers were Síofra Pattwell (0-4), Michelle Dullea (0-2), Moira Barrett (0-2) and Maeve Kingston (0-1).

Celebrations went on well into the night on Saturday and again on Sunday, and the Ballinascarthy girls, mentors and families now look forward to embarking on the intermediate grade of camogie in 2025, therefore making history for the club.

It was 2011 when Ballinascarthy won the county junior C final, then in 2018 they won the junior B final and this year they were re-graded to the premier junior A grade that they have now conquered.

The Ballinascarthy team that won the premier junior A final. Back from left, Kate O'Donovan, Megan Ryan, Michelle O'Driscoll, Kaela O'Driscoll, Karen Lucey, Mischa May Pattwell, Michelle Dullea, Sinéad McCarthy, Sarah Cahalane, Grace Flynn, Martina O'Brien, Ella Cahalane, Moira Barrett and Aoife Kingston. Front from left, Nicole Prochniak, Muireann Fadian, Síofra Pattwell, Aoibhín Ryan, Maeve Kingston, Annie Condon (captain), Millie Condon, Orlaith Dee, Rachel Cahalane, Clara Crowley, Jane Twomey and Ciara Hayes.

