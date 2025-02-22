INTERIORS: Maximise light with some clever painting

PAINTING a north-facing room is notoriously difficult, as it will get less sunlight and even if the windows are large, the light level is low.

North facing rooms tend to have reflected light rather than direct sunlight which can make them appear cooler.

On the other hand, south-facing rooms get plenty of sun but this means that they also have shadows too.

As north-facing rooms don’t have this contrast they are naturally still, some may even say tranquil. When selecting a shade for a room, direction really does matter.

Northern light tends to omit hues of blue, so it can make a difference to paint.

For example if you were to choose a grey paint for a north-facing room the shade will appear slightly purple or blue.

Paint the same shade in a south-facing room and you’ll get a mid-grey.

That is the fickle wizardry of room orientation.

Colours will change depending on the level of light, so it makes total sense why some shades do not work.

Take a north-facing room, where the light is dimmer, and tones of blue will feel way too cold.

White, however, will warm the space up and look brighter, but decent lighting is a must to bring it to life.

Dark shades will also work, which almost doesn’t make sense, think of it like embracing nature for a cosy, cocooning feel.

Likewise, pastel shades with warm undertones will help to bounce light around.

