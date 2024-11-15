Mathúnas’ dream season ended by brilliant Ballinora

Ballinora 2-18

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 0-12

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

DIARMUID Ó Mathúnas’ winning run came to an end when the Carbery champions lost their Co-Op Superstores Junior A Hurling Championship quarter-final to Mid Cork standard-bearers Ballinora at tropical Ovens on Sunday.

The tie was in the balance until the last ten minutes when Ballinora, inspired by star midfielder Shane Kingston, sprinted clear.

Mathúnas were not to score again as Ballinora took a grip on proceedings, racking up 1-5 without reply. It was fitting that it was Shane Kingston who applied the coup-de-grace to kill off Mathúnas – he sent a bullet past outstanding Mathúnas goalkeeper Micheál O’Driscoll to billow the net from an acute angle in the 53rd minute.

It was all Ballinora now as Kingston kept tagging on the points to win by 12, the final score somewhat flattering to Ballinora, as Mathúnas incredible run in league and championship was at an end.

‘We were very flat in the first half, but still in the game at half-time. However, tired bodies and all the games were beginning to take its toll. We rallied again in the second half and got it back to a four-point gap, it could have been two, but we missed a few chances. We were well beaten at the end, but that gap at the final whistle is perhaps a bit flattering’, selector Pat Lucey emphasised.

‘We are very proud of the lads, anything we asked of them they delivered. We are a bit despondent, but we will regroup – our main focus is to win the Flyer Nyhan Cup again in 2025.’

An understandably somewhat tense Mathúnas were slow to start, and two cracking points by Ben Mayer and Alan O’Shea got Ballinora off to a dream beginning. Conor O’Sullivan set up Caolan O’Donovan to open Mathúnas account much to the delight of their huge following. Despite the staunch defending of Jack O’Callaghan, Jeremiah Hurley and Robbie Lucey, Ballinora were enacting positive turnovers and benefited on the scoreboard as Kevin Murphy, James Byrne and a Kingston free extended the lead, 0-5 to 0-1.

Just prior to this Micheál O’Driscoll had saved spectacularly from Alan O’Shea after a lovely movement with Kevin Murphy the service provider. Caolan O’Donovan (free) and Kingston swapped points, but two on the bounce from Jack O’Callaghan and Conor O’Sullivan cut the deficit.

It was 0-9 to 0-5 by the 20th minute as great play by Kevin O’Donovan was rewarded on the scoreboard. Then just as Mathúnas were revving up the scoring throttle, they were dealt a sledgehammer blow. Ghosting in from the left corner Alan O’Shea sent a low drive past a wall of defenders, taking his goal with great panache.

Undaunted, Mathúnas clawed their way back, a great score by Jamie Lucey sandwiched in between a brace of Shane Kingston points. Just on the stroke of half time a delightful move involving Conor O’Sullivan and Kevin O’Donovan brought a marvellous save from Ballinora shot-stopper Barry Crowley.

Caolan O’Donovan made no mistake from the 65 to bring an exciting half to a conclusion, 1-11 to 0-8, Mathúnas still in the mix.

A fabulous solo effort by Kevin Murphy and two points by Caolan O’Donovan (free) and a splendid score from distance by Conor O’Sullivan saw Mathúnas being far from a spent force. Michael Quirke and Gearóid O’Donovan bisected the uprights as a Caolan O’Donovan free signalled high tide for the losers, Ballinora going into overdrive for the last ten minutes. They now play Tracton this weekend in the penultimate stage.

Scorers

Ballinora: Shane Kingston 1-9 (6f, 1 65); Alan O’Shea 1-2; Kevin Murphy, Ben Mayer 0-2 each; Michael Quirke, James Keohane, James Byrne 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Caolan O’Donovan 0-6 (5f, 1 65); Conor O’Sullivan 0-2; Jamie Lucey, Gearóid O’Donovan, Jack O’Callaghan, Kevin O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Ballinora: Barry Crowley; Tim Forde, Mike Lordan, Pat Fitton; James Byrne, Neil Lordan, Micheál Quirke; Tommy Burns, Shane Kingston; Danny Dineen, James Keohane, Kevin Murphy; Ben Mayer, Darragh Corkery, Alan O’Shea.

Subs: Darragh Holmes for James Keohane (42), Rober Quirke for Danny Dineen (48), Bill Carbery for Kevin Murphy (48), Colm O’Flynn for Tommy Burns (53), Ivan Quirke for Alan O’Shea (55).

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Micheál O’Driscoll; Ronan McCarthy, Seán Crowley, Eoin Mangan; Jack O’Callaghan, Jeremiah Hurley, Robbie Lucey; Conor O’Sullivan, Micheál O’Sullivan; Patrick Crowley, Kevin O’Donovan, Ted Lordan; Caolan O’Donovan, Gearóid O’Donovan, Jamie Lucey.

Subs: Shane Corcoran for Micheál O’Sullivan (52), William Horgan for Patrick Crowley (53), Nick Hilliard for Jamie Lucey (54), Gavin Aherne for Jeremiah Hurley (54).

Referee: Pa Beausang (Midleton).