Martin is looking forward to taking helm at expanding Lisavaird Co-op

West Cork farmers are leading the way in agriculture and are looking at new technologies and ways of tackling climate challenges, according to Lisavaird’s new chief, who’s also a local man

THE new chief executive of Lisavaird Co-op has been announced as Martin Dineen, who is looking forward to taking on the role next January.

Martin has worked with the co-op since 2008 and is the current group chief financial officer.

From the area, he grew up on a drystock and tillage farm and studied accounting and finance in MTU and UL.

Before joining Lisavaird he worked with the Queally group in Naas, and for the Kerry Group and Premier Foods in the UK.

‘I’m very much looking forward to the new challenge of the job and am looking forward to supporting our farm community,’ he said.

‘We have just completed a €5m investment to upgrade our mill, and we’re just embarking on a €6m investment into infrastructure at Lisavaird central,’ he said.

That will involve a new HGV garage, new head office, new retail store, fuel depot and retail parking.

There are 90 people employed in Lisavaird Co-op and 350 in the group which includes four companies: Glen Aine Foods, Limerick; Coolmore Bakery, Bandon; JDS Spreads, Churchfield, Cork city and Glenmar Seafood, with offices in Union Hall, Dublin and Italy.

Martin said he has great confidence in the agricultural sector, despite the challenges it faces.

‘West Cork farmers are leading the way, and are looking at new technology out there, and new ways of working and are adapting all the time to what’s in front of them including climate challenges,’ he said.

Current chief executive Pat Moriarty will retire from the role on December 31st and Martin will take over on January 1st.

‘I’d like to pay tribute to Pat and the board for their confidence in me,’ he said.

Married with two grown-up children, Martin is on the governing body of Munster Technological University (MTU) and Writtle University in the UK. He’s involved in West Cork Civil Defence and also Clonakilty Show.