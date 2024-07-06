Man had cannabis hidden in his pants

A SKIBBEREEN man pulled out a container from the front of his pants containing cannabis when gardaí were about to search him, a court recently heard.

Ronan Herlihy (25) of apt 1, Skibbereen Townhouse, pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge at Clonakilty District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that at 1.30pm on August 17th last Gda Shane Gray was on mobile patrol on Western Road in Clonakilty when he observed the defendant.

‘Gda Gray stopped him and noticed he was fidgeting in his pants and there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from him,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He told him he was going to carry out a search of him but the defendant pulled out a container from the front of his pants.’

Mr Herlihy admitted to Gda Gray that the cannabis, with a street value of €140, was for his own personal use.

His solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client made immediate admissions and is currently unemployed and on disability. ‘He doesn’t have addictions issues and he has given it up,’ said Mr Murphy.

Judge Philip O’Leary said it was ‘slightly on the high side’ for personal use and convicted and fined him €75 and gave him three months to pay the fine.