Man denies threat to ‘burn out’ his Clon neighbours

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A MAN who is alleged to have threatened to ‘burn out’ his neighbours in an ongoing feud has been refused bail in the district court.

Sammy Quilligan, 28, of The Halting Site, Moses Road, Clonakilty, appeared before Judge James McNulty at Macroom District Court.

Mr Quilligan arrived at court in garda custody having been arrested the previous day.

Sergeant Pádraig Ó Conchúir from Clonakilty Garda Station told the court that gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offence, Mr Quilligan’s history of bench warrants, and fears that if he were released on bail, further alleged offences would be committed.

Sgt Ó Conchúir said that Mr Quilligan faced two public order charges – intoxication in a public place and threatening and abusive behaviour.

He told the court that Mr Quilligan had moved to the halting site near Clonakilty relatively recently and had been engaged in ‘feuding with his neighbours’ on an adjacent site, also located on Moses Road.

He said that on September 17th, gardaí attended the site where Mr Quilligan was behaving in a threatening manner in a public area and was also abusive towards gardaí when they arrived.

He told the court that Mr Qulligan’s neighbours reported that he had threatened to ‘burn them out in five minutes’ and they were in fear of their safety.

He added that Mr Quilligan had 53 previous convictions and bench warrants had been issued on 14 occasions because he did not comply with bail conditions.

Defence solicitor Jack Purcell told that court that Mr Quilligan had been drinking because it was the birthday of his sister who had passed away.

He said that Mr Quilligan denied threatening to ‘burn out’ his neighbours and was emotional on his sister’s birthday as she had only passed away three months ago.

Sammy Quilligan told Judge McNulty that he would abide by any conditions and would leave Clonakilty and return to Little Island if the court directed him to do so.

He said the feuding with his neighbours was no longer an issue and he had resolved the matter with them.

But Sgt Ó Conchúir said that statements taken from the alleged injured parties only hours earlier contradicted what Mr Quilligan claimed.

He said the neighbours were currently in fear of their safety. He added: ‘If Mr Quilligan is bailed I would fear he will be back here again facing more serious charges.’

Judge McNulty said that given the circumstances and Mr Quilligan’s history of bench warrants he had no option but to refuse the bail application. He remanded Mr Quilligan in custody.