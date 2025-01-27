Man accused of sexual assault in Ballineen has case adjourned

A 32-YEAR-old man who has been charged with the sexual assault of a 38-year-old woman and the physical assault of her daughter in Ballineen on January 12th has been further remanded in custody.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge John King at Bandon District Court on Monday.

He is charged with a total of six offences including the sexual assault of the woman, two charges of false imprisonment of both the woman and her daughter, one charge of assault causing harm to the woman and one count of assault causing harm to her 13-year-old daughter.

He is also charged with burglary with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The accused is also charged with a seventh offence in relation to a separate incident where he drove off without making a payment for fuel at Sheehans’ Garage, Muckross Road, Killarney on January 12th.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his intention was to make a bail application on behalf of his client but was unable to do so because a surety was not in court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge King that the prosecution is awaiting directions from the DPP.

Judge King remanded the accused in custody to appear in court again on February 7th, while Mr Taaffe indicated that there will be a bail application made in court on that date.