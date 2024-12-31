Southern Star Ltd. logo
Man accused of deception takes bail application to High Court

December 31st, 2024 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

A CLONAKILTY dad-of-three, who has been accused of five counts of deception, is to apply to the High Court for bail, after his application was previously refused in the district court.

Trevor O’Brien (50) of Knocks, Lyre, Clonakilty appeared in custody at Bandon District Court last Friday, having appeared at Clonakilty District Court earlier that week.

As well as the five charges of deception, gardaí told the judge that are also a further 45 alleged injured parties related to 53 separate allegations dating from 2008 to 2024.

Judge Monika Leech refused to grant him bail following objections from gardaí that he would commit alleged serious offences if granted bail.

The court had heard that a search had been carried out at the accused’s home on Thursday November 14th where gardaí seized over €344,000 in cash.

At last Friday’s court sitting, defence solicitor Eamonn Fleming told Judge Leech that his client was applying to the High Court for bail which would be heard on Monday (December 23rd).

Judge Leech remanded the accused in custody, subject to the High Court bail application, to a sitting of Clonakilty District Court on January 7th, 2025.

