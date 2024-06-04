Maeve O'Neill sets her fourth new 800m PB time since March

MAEVE O’Neill signed off on her freshman year at Providence College in Rhode Island with her fourth 800m PB in two months!

The Ballinacarriga athlete lowered her personal best to 2:04.36 at the NCAA Division I East quarter-finals in Kentucky.

Before her recent string of PB runs, O’Neill’s best 800m time stood at 2:06.38, set in 2021, but since March she has posted times of 2:05.95 (March 16th), 2:05.78 (March 30th), 2:04.87 (May 11th) and now her best yet, 2:04.36. To highlight the 20-year-old’s consistency, she ran 2:04.89 in the opening round at the NCAAs last weekend to qualify for last Saturday's quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Bandon athlete Laura Nicholson, in action for The University of Toledo in Ohio, ran a 1500m PB of 4:11.49 at the NCAA Division 1 East regionals last weekend, but just missed out on qualifying for the NCAA championships by one spot.