Maeve O'Neill sets her fourth new 800m PB time since March

June 4th, 2024 9:00 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Maeve O'Neill sets her fourth new 800m PB time since March Image
Maeve O'Neill in action for Providence Friars. (Photo: @PCAthletics)

MAEVE O’Neill signed off on her freshman year at Providence College in Rhode Island with her fourth 800m PB in two months!

The Ballinacarriga athlete lowered her personal best to 2:04.36 at the NCAA Division I East quarter-finals in Kentucky.

Before her recent string of PB runs, O’Neill’s best 800m time stood at 2:06.38, set in 2021, but since March she has posted times of 2:05.95 (March 16th), 2:05.78 (March 30th), 2:04.87 (May 11th) and now her best yet, 2:04.36. To highlight the 20-year-old’s consistency, she ran 2:04.89 in the opening round at the NCAAs last weekend to qualify for last Saturday's quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Bandon athlete Laura Nicholson, in action for The University of Toledo in Ohio, ran a 1500m PB of 4:11.49 at the NCAA Division 1 East regionals last weekend, but just missed out on qualifying for the NCAA championships by one spot.

