Lorry driver fined for tachograph breach

by David Forsythe

A WEST Cork lorry driver has been fined in the District Court for exceeding the legally permitted working hours and disabling his truck’s tachograph recorder.

John Harrington, 56, from Bawrs, Eyeries, was charged with three offences contrary to the European Union (Road Transport) (Working Conditions and Road Safety) Regulations 2017.

State solicitor Frank Nyhan told Bantry District Court it was alleged that Mr Harrington contravened the regulations on May 24th and 25th 2023. He said it was alleged that Mr Harrington had withdrawn the card from the truck’s tachograph before the end of the daily working period on May 24th and that on May 24th and 25th he had exceeded the legally permitted number of driving hours.

Defence solicitor Flor Murphy said that Mr Harrington’s employer in Castletownbere had already been prosecuted in Cork where the matter was dealt with ‘by way of a contribution’. He said that Mr Harrington was an employee in his brother’s firm and admitted to the charges. He said that on the day in question Mr Harrington had left at 5am to go to Waterford and that further destinations had been added to his route after he left.

He said that his client would have brought an overnight bag and slept in the cab if he had known before he left. He said that he took the decision to drive home and accepts he exceeded the permitted working period. Mr Murphy said that his client had no previous convictions and had been driving trucks for more than 20 years.

Judge Marie Keane said that the regulations were in place for a reason and should not be ignored. She convicted Mr Harrington on the three charges and fined him €400 allowing four months to pay. Recognisance in the event of an appeal was fixed at €100.