LETTERS TO THE EDITOR : Our voting system is excluding too many people

EDITOR – Ireland prides itself on being a modern democracy, yet our voting system remains outdated and inaccessible to many.

In the last general election, just 59% of voters turned out, while Germany, where postal and overseas voting is widely available, saw an 83% turnout in last weekend’s election.

Ireland is falling behind.

Our current system excludes too many people. Irish citizens abroad, who still have a deep connection to the country, are denied the right to vote.

Disabled people, carers, shift workers, and those living in rural areas often struggle to reach polling stations on election day.

On top of this, holding elections on a weekday makes it even harder for workers, parents, and students to participate. It’s time for change.

We need a fairer system that includes postal voting for all, overseas voting for Irish citizens, and elections held at the weekend when more people can get to the polls.

These are basic democratic reforms that most European countries have already implemented. Why is Ireland so far behind?

If we truly value democracy, we must make voting as accessible as possible. The government must act to ensure no one is needlessly excluded from the electoral process in the next general and local elections.

Evie Nevin

Clonakilty.

Too many drivers hug the middle of the road

EDITOR – I read with interest the recent articles about the mixed reaction to the reduced speed limits on local roads.

I think the jury is still out on whether or not they will have a big impact on road safety.

But I think the real issue is driver behaviour – even at lower speeds. I have noticed recently there are many drivers hugging the centre of the road – especially on local backroads around Cork.

They seem to think that it’s okay to drive in the middle of the road until they meet an uncoming car – and then adjust their driving to pull over.

The result is a lot of evasive action having to be taken at the last minute. I have had several ‘near misses’ because of such ‘middle road huggers’ recently and the age profile seems to be everyone from teenagers to pensioners, and all in between.

And it’s not just male drivers, either – many women seem to think they ‘own’ the whole road too – until they meet a car.

Can motorists please note that at all times you should stick to your own side of the road? You never know what is around the next corner – or what size it is, or how fast it might be going.

Sue Crowe,

Ballincollig, Cork.

Remembering the brave people of the RNLI

EDITOR – Recently the bravery of RNLI volunteers was again seen in action when the Castletownbere RNLI crew had a ‘call out’ on February 16th at night around 4.20am, to help a fishing boat in trouble in a Force 7 storm at sea.

They brought the boat and the two crew safely to Castletownbere.

This is one example of rescues in difficult sea situations by the RNLI every year.

Helen Doe’s hardback book One Crew which last year marked the 200th anniversary of the RNLI, will be out in paperback this year.

An apricot-coloured RNLI rose called the ‘RNLI 200th – With Courage’ created by Peter Beales Roses had its launch at the Chelsea Flower Show in May of last year.

A possible addition to a garden for spring, reminding us all of the bravery of this great organisation.

Mary Sullivan,

Cork.

Donald Trump is a dictator-in-waiting

EDITOR – On October 1st 1938, after a conference in Munich with Adolf Hitler, the British prime minister Neville Chamberlain arrived back in Britain brandishing a piece of paper that was to give peace in our time.

He had given Hitler Sudetenland for a promised peace.

But by appeasing Hitler they only led him to invade Poland a year later.

Hitler was a dictator. Donald Trump is a dictator in waiting.

Western governments think by appeasing and bowing down to him he will do them no harm.

But if he sees fear, it only emboldens him.

Hitler was elected to power too.

Remember Lloyd George’s words: ‘The politician who thinks he can deal out abstract justice without reference to forces around him cannot govern.’

Michael Hallissey, Mayfield, Bandon.