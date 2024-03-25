Leo ‘brave’ to stand down, says Lombard

THE bombshell resignation of Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach and Fine Gael party leader on Wednesday has been described as the ‘best kept secret’ in Irish politics, according to Fine Gael Sen Tim Lombard.

On Wednesday evening, Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Simon Coveney ruled himself out of the leadership race. The South Cork TD had previously challenged for the leadership but was defeated by Mr Varadkar.

Sen Lombard told The Southern Star Leo’s announcement caught the entire country completely off guard.

‘This was probably the best kept secret in Irish politics without a shadow of a doubt. Leinster House is renowned for ‘leaks’ but they managed to keep this story so

tight that it only emerged at 10.30am that there would be a press conference at 12pm,’ said Sen Lombard.

‘Leo has been a very competent minister and leader and in one way it’s a very brave decision to step away so close to a general election. It shows unique bravery with his speech saying he thinks there is a better person to lead the party into the next general election.’

The process to find a new leader starts immediately as the party needs to have them in place by April 6th, the date of the party’s Ardfheis.

‘It’s going to be a very tight campaign unlike before and for now it’s about seeing who is interested in putting their name forward. It would be fantastic if Simon did put his name forward as we would have another Cork Taoiseach and a Cork party leader.’

Those in the front line to take over include Simon Harris, Paschal O’Donohoe and Helen McEntee.

Meanwhile, Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns tweeted that the writing is on the wall for this government and the Cork West TD said that even the Taoiseach can see this.

‘A new Fine Gael Taoiseach isn’t going to fix that. We need a new government. We need an election.’

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said the ‘plain fact of the matter is that Leo Varadkar was never seen by rural communities as a leader that was on their side’.