Learner driver tested positive for cocaine after night out in Clonakilty

AN apprentice pipe fitter from Cork city has been disqualified from driving for one year after he tested positive for cocaine following a night in Clonakilty with his girlfriend.

Shane O’Sullivan (23) of 33 Brookvale, Ballyvolane, Cork city pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to driving while under the influence of an intoxicant as well as having no insurance or a driving licence.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told the court that on April 27th last the accused was stopped on the N71 at Curranure, Innishannon by Gda Brian Blake.

‘He admitted he held a learner permit and following an oral fluid test taken out by Gda Blake he tested positive for cocaine.

‘He was then arrested and conveyed to Bandon Garda Station,’ said Sgt O’Connell.

The court heard that the accused, who has no previous convictions, was asked to produce his driving licence and insurance at a later date, but failed to do so.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client, who is a first-year apprentice pipe fitter, had a learner permit licence but lost it and it is now expired.

‘He was in Clonakilty with his girlfriend and the following morning he drove her car back as she was feeling unwell. He had been out the night before and took cocaine which was still in his system,’ said Mr Taaffe.

He asked Judge Andrew Cody not to disqualify his client from driving due to his age, his full co-operation and his guilty plea.

Judge Cody told Mr O’Sullivan that he needs to be a lot more careful.

The judge then disqualified him from driving for one year and convicted and fined him €100 on the drug driving charge.

He also convicted and fined him €100 for having no insurance and took into consideration his failure to produce a driving licence.