Leap man on drugs charge is ‘easily led astray’

A MAN who was described as being easily led astray, appeared before Skibbereen District Court on charges of possession, having drugs for sale or supply, and money laundering.

A medical report supporting that claim was presented by solicitor Liam O’Donovan to Judge Philip O’Leary on behalf of his 34-year-old client Tom McDermott (34) of Flat 1 at The Harbour Bar in Leap.

Court presenter Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the search warrant obtained by Gda Shane Gray was executed on New Year’s Eve, and he found €2,100 worth of cocaine, €440 worth of MDMA, and €2,650 in cash believed to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.The accused was charged with possession of cocaine and ecstasy; he was also charged with having both drugs for the purpose of sale or supply; and having money the proceeds of a criminal offence. Sgt Mulcahy said a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the DPP had consented to the case being dealt with in the district court.

Mr O’Donovan said his client was holding his hands up and entering a guilty plea on all charges. However, the solicitor handed in a medical report without elaborating about its contents.‘He had bought these items because there was a party taking place on New Year’s Eve and seven or eight associates were coming to visit,’ said Mr O’Donovan.

‘He had been given money by these people to purchase drugs,’ the solicitor added. ‘He is not de facto selling drugs on the street.’

Mr O’Donovan gave an outline of the accused’s background and he told the court that he can be easily led. ‘He was taken advantage of. He needs assistance and would benefit from the involvement of probation services.’

Judge O’Leary noted that the accused has no previous convictions and may be in need of support going forward.

‘I think it is a suitable case for the involvement of the probation office,’ said Judge O’Leary before he adjourned the case to the October 22nd sitting of Skibbereen District Court.