Leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club put unbeaten Premier league record on the line against Togher

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club’s impressive start to their PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division campaign continued with a fifth win in six games last weekend, but they face a tough test this Sunday.

Fresh from a 4-0 home win against Bunratty United, Clon will travel away to second-place Togher Celtic on Sunday morning, with both teams coming off the back of victories last weekend.

Joe Edmead hit a hat-trick as Clon defeated Bunratty, with Rob Downey adding the fourth – this result sees the unbeaten Clon side sit top of the table on 16 points. Togher Celtic are just three points behind, as their 3-0 away win against Mizen Hob A helped them to keep pace with the leaders. Kevin Cotter scored a first-half goal for Togher, and Luke Hurley’s 88th-minute effort made the points safe, before an injury-time own goal added to Mizen’s woes. It seems that Mizen Hob are the Manchester United of the Premier Division – they either win or lose games, with no draw yet in the league.

***

Two of the OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship title contenders clashed on Sunday, and the honours went to leaders Castletown Celtic, who won 1-0 away to Drinagh Rangers B. Jake Draper scored the only goal in the 31st minute to push Castletown three points clear of Kilgoban in second place. Elsewhere, goals from Jason Minihane, Conor Harrington and Dan MacEoin fired Baltimore to a 3-0 home win against Spartak Mossgrove.

***

The top team in the Albany Fusion Homes WCL Womens 7s Premier, Drinagh Rangers and Mizen AFC, shared the spoils after a 0-0 draw, and this allowed third-placed Inter Kenmare to close the gap after they defeated Beara United 3-2. Chloe Cremin, Linda Twomey and Sarah Taylor were on target for Kenmare, while Shannon Healy-Murphy and Laura Fenton scored for Beara. Elsewhere, Dunmanway Town picked up their first points of the campaign with a 4-0 win over bottom side Clonakilty United – Maria Cregan scored a 16-minute hat-trick in the second half after Ruth Collins opened the scoring in the first half.