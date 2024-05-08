Labour’s Nevin wants a ‘West Cork for families’

A LABOUR election candidate has outlined an initiative to try address shortcomings in the childcare system.

Evie Nevin, Labour’s candidate for the Skibbereen area in the upcoming local elections, made the proposal for what she called a ‘West Cork for families and children’ initiative. She said that some families lack access to creche facilities, which also denies some children the opportunity to work. ‘No parent should have to choose between work and childcare,’ said Ms Nevin.

‘Childcare workers play a vital role in nurturing and educating our children, they deserve fair wages and improved working conditions too.’ Ms Nevin said that a child-first approach should cover other areas, including access to swimming facilities, cycle lanes and community youth centres.

‘West Cork is a wonderful place to raise a family, yet there’s a gap in facilities. We need a holistic approach to these initiatives, ensuring equality, affordability, and fairness. We must provide better services for our children.’