Kinsale boat dwellers: ‘There is nowhere else to live here’

PEOPLE living on boats at Kinsale Harbour say they have no option because of the shortage of accommodation in the tourist town.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) raised the issue of ‘hippy boats’ at a recent Council meeting, citing safety concerns for those living on them and called for them to be moved on.

It provoked a strong reaction from people in the Kinsale area, including from those living on the boats.

Eoin Keyes, who is a ‘liveaboard’ at Kinsale Marina, suggested that instead of campaigning to get the boats moved, Cllr Murphy should ask himself why are students and hospitality industry workers choosing to live on them.

‘In the midst of an unprecedented national housing crisis, Kinsale is one of the most difficult areas to try to live in, due to sky-high rents,’ Eoin told The Southern Star.

‘For some people the only alternative is to live in vans, boats and tents that can be seen popping up around the place. This is not a problem which is going to be solved by forcing people to move on,’ he added.

Eoin said that ‘creative solutions’ need to be found and, in the short term, boats are a viable alternative.

‘Old boats are plentiful, long-lasting, and comparatively cheap.

People putting significant amounts of money and effort into turning these into small homes should be supported, not vilified.

Kinsale should be building infrastructure to support them, such as more appropriate means of accessing the boats, and having toilet and showering facilities close by.

These are vulnerable people who need support, not the boot,’ he said.

One boatowner, who didn’t want to be named, said the majority of boats have washing facilities and a large proportion of the inhabitants pay for membership to the local leisure centre.

She said the majority of the ‘boat hippies’ are tax-paying workers in the town.

However, Cllr Murphy said that his concerns have always been about the safety of people who live on the boats.

‘I have for decades tried to express my concerns in relation to safety and the dangers of climbing on and off these boats. I have highlighted these in their interest, and I have asked the Municipal District and the harbourmaster to find a safer spot,’ he said.