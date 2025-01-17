Kilmurry fall just short of place in All-Ireland final

Naomh Pádraig 1-13

Kilmurry 2-10

(Naomh Pádraig won 3-1 on penalties aet)

IT’S a cruel, cruel game.

At half time of extra time, Kilmurry led 2-9 to 0-12 in their AIB All-Ireland club junior football semi-final against Donegal’s Naomh Pádraig in Parnell Park after a Rory Duggan goal.

But by the end, the Muskerry men heartbreakingly lost in the lottery of a penalty shoot out.

Regardless of the result, the Mid Cork club did their parish and the county of Cork proud in taking the Ulster champions all the way.

After ten minutes, the side from Muff led 0-2 to 0-1 as Kevin Doherty pointed twice inside ten minutes.

Then Lawrence Aisling gave the Cork and Munster champions the lead after palming the ball to the net after good work from the O’Mullane brothers Denis and John. Points from Lloyd Aisling and Liam Wall made sure Kilmurry led 1-3 to 0-4 but they were reduced to 14 just before the short whistle as Tomás Collins was black-carded. Collins rejoined the action on 38 minutes with his side 0-7 to 1-3 down.

Points from Jonathan Toye and Caolan McColgan gave Naomh Pádraig a one-point advantage before the latter doubled their lead. Scores from Wall and Denis O’Mullane levelled proceedings before Lawrence Aisling put the Mid Cork club back in front, 1-6 to 0-8. Kilmurry suffered another black card blow on 53 minutes when Lawrence Aisling received his marching orders.

Naomh Pádraig levelled it again through Kevin Lynch but Wall looked to have won it with a peach of a score. There was still time for Lynch to equalise for Naomh Pádraig with the last kick of normal time, 1-7 to 0-10.

In extra time, Lloyd Aising and Sean O’Leary scores sandwiched Duggan’s goal to give Kilmurry a substantial lead at the mini break.

However, the second half of extra time was all Naomh Pádraig, they converted a penalty through Lynch but Denis O’Mullane put over a free to level it once more. Kilmurry ended up winning the last Naomh Pádraig kickout but just couldn’t manoeuvre an opportunity to shoot and win it, penalties it was.

The ending wasn’t to be for Kilmurry as only Conor Kelleher converted his spot kick as opposition goalkeeper Oran McCauley saved three.

Lynch, Caolon McColgan, and Rory Hirrell scored to win it for Naomh Pádraig and send them through to an All-Ireland final against An Cheathru Rua from Galway.

Scorers

Naomh Pádraig: K Lynch 1-4 (1-0 pen, 3f, 1 45); C McColgan, J Toye (2f) 0-3 each; K Doherty 0-2 (1f); R Hoy 0-1.

Kilmurry: Lawrence Aisling 1-1; L Wall 0-4 (2f); R Duggan 1-0; D O’Mullane (1f), Lloyd Aisling 0-2 each; S O’Leary 0-1.

Naomh Pádraig: O McCauley; C Kelly, C Harkin, D McIntyre; Mc McCarron, J Toye, J McCallion; E Mullan, C McColgan; O McIntyre, K Doherty, D McKinney; J McCauley K Lynch, C McColgan.

Subs: R Hoy for M McCarron, R Hirrell for C Kelly (both ht), A McCarron for J Toye (53), D Keaveney for K Doherty (59), C Kelly for O McIntyre (66), J McColgan for J McCauley (70).

Kilmurry: J McDonnell; A O'Mahony, W Ronan, S O’Leary; B Hinchion, T Collins, A Aisling; K Kelleher, James O’Mullane; L Wall, Lawrence Aisling, R Duggan; Lloyd Aisling, John O’Mullane, D O’Mullane.

Subs: Joe O’Mullane for A O’Mahony (44), D Linehan for D O’Mullane (60), C Kelleher for K Kelleher (71), D O’Mullane for T Collins (74).

Referee: David Hickey (Carlow).