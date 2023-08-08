Kilmacabea fire reminder that they are not gone away

KILMACABEA 0-13

ARGIDEEN RANGERS 0-7

MARTIN WALSH REPORTS

A DOMINANT first-half display was the key as Kilmacabea enjoyed a six-point victory over last year’s defeated finalists, Argideen Rangers, in this opening round Roinn 3 game in the Bandon Co-op Carbery JAFC in Rosscarbery on Saturday evening.

With five points, Damien Gore turned in a full 60 minutes on his return from injury while Lorcan O’Leary was Argideen’s most potent supplier with three points, however, several missed chances ultimately determined their fate.

Indeed, they wasted two good chances inside the opening two minutes before Kilmacabea opened their account with three unanswered points in a four-minute period.

The first, just before the three-minute mark, was from the lively and dependable Donnacha McCarthy, set up by midfielder Joe Collins. McCarthy then turned provider for Gore, and Ian Jennings tacked over a third two minutes later.

It was all of eight minutes before Argideen registered their first score, a Lorcan O’Leary point from a free for a foul on Darragh Holland.

McCarthy and Gore linked well before the latter raised another white flag with Owen Tobin showing good composure to increase Kilmacabea’s advantage to four points after 24 minutes.

Quick-fire points from Jennings and the industrious Ruairi Hourihane made Argideen’s task more difficult before Gerry Crowley pointed on 26 minutes, albeit with the goal at his mercy. Holland had Argideen’s final point of the half with a sublime effort two minutes before the short whistle that was promptly answered by one from the energetic Eamon Shanahan following a pass from Hourihane to leave the score at 0-8 to 0-3.

Three Gore points – two from frees, both after Richie O’Sullivan was fouled heading for goal – kept Kilmacabea in the driving seat, Gore’s point from play followed great build-up play.

In between, O’Leary pointed for their opponents and was on target twice more – his score in the 51st minute should have yielded a much-needed goal. Lacking the thrust of the opening half, Kilmacabea laboured a little as a shot from Jennings just went over the crossbar.

As full time approached, Owen Tobin scored Kilmacabea’s last point and Holland was a fine creator for Eoghan Guinevan for the game’s final score.

Afterwards, Kilmacabea manager Shane Crowley said, ‘Our first half was quite impressive but we made it a bit difficult in the second half. We knew Argideen were going to come back at us. The most important thing is that we didn’t concede a goal and while I would have preferred to have got a few more scores on the board, anytime you get a six-point victory, you would be happy with that in the first round.’

Acknowledging the input of Donnacha McCarthy and Ruari Hourihane and Damien Gore’s injury free return, Crowley added, ‘Liam Tobin played minor this year and made a great debut this evening, there are other good young lads coming through, we are getting a good blend.’

Argideen Rangers selector Edward McSweeney remarked, ‘When you get chances, you have to take them. We need to be more clinical, unfortunately, we weren’t, especially in the first half. Kilmacabea got into their stride and scored a few great points and we were playing catch-up for the rest of the game. We were much better in the second half but the damage was done.

‘We have a hard game against Tracton in hurling next weekend followed by another hurling game before we play Bandon in the next round. We are not out of the championship by any means. We got to the final last year, we will learn from tonight and hopefully, there will be a positive reaction from the lads.’

Scorers

Kilmacabea: Damien Gore 0-5 (2f); Ian Jennings 0-3; Owen Tobin 0-2; Donnacha McCarthy, Ruari Hourihane, Eamon Shanahan 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: Lorcan O’Leary 0-3 (2f); Jerry Crowley, Darragh Holland, Conor Lehane 0-1 each.

Kilmacabea: C McCarthy; L Tobin, N Hayes, M Jennings; D O’Callaghan, D Whooley, E Shanahan; J Collins, R Hourihane; O Tobin, I Jennings, R Shanahan; D McCarthy, R O’Sullivan, D Gore.

Subs: M Collins for J Collins (32), O Kerrisk for N Hayes (32), N Hayes for M Jennings (53), S O’Driscoll for O Tobin.

Argideen Rangers: M O’Callaghan; F Walsh, B Fleming, S Henchion; F Butler, G Crowley, M Lawton; J Lawton, P Butler; P Flynn, S Walsh, A Guinevan; C O’Donovan, D Holland, L O’Leary.

Subs: E Guinevan for P Flynn.

Referee: L O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).