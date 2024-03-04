Kilmac rower Lucy O'Brien brings World and European indoor medals home to West Cork

LUCY O’Brien’s mission to put Kilmacabea Rowing Club on the world map was a huge success!

The Kilmac rower travelled to the 2024 World Rowing Indoor Championships, which combined with the European Rowing Indoor Championships, determined to make an impact – it’s mission accomplished for the Clonakilty woman after she won FOUR medals in Prague.

Lucy’s success in her lightweight category at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships in UL opened the door to the World and European competitions, and she landed home with two World silver medals (55-59 LW 2000m and 55-59 LW 500m) and two European medals, including a fantastic gold in the 55-59 LW 2000m, as well as a silver in the 500m category.

Her plans for the rest of the year are to compete with Kilmacabea RC in the coastal rowing seasons, as well as compete at the Devon indoor championships in September, the Irish provinces indoor rowing in November, and the British indoor championships in December.